Get a jump start on your garden — indoors!

By Wbbm Newsradio
 4 days ago

When it's still too cold to plant outside, it's fun to start a few seeds indoors to get a jump start on your garden. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to get your garden started even when it's too cold to go outside.

