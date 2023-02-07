Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU’s 20 turnovers give No. 5 Texas blowout win in Austin
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia turned the ball over 20 times, four Longhorns scored double digits and Sir’Jabari Rice scored a season-high 24 points as No. 5 Texas smashed WVU 94-60 in Austin on Saturday. Rice had a nearly flawless performance at the Moody Center, missing just one...
WTRF
Bracketology: Lunardi gives WVU big boost in latest projection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is off the bubble. At least, for now. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi slotted West Virginia as a No. 9 seed in the East region in his latest projection released Thursday. That is a massive improvement for WVU, which he previously places as a 10-seed in his “Last Four Byes.”
WTRF
Previewing a top-5 clash in Austin on The Bob Huggins Show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.
WTRF
WVU takes care of Air Force in Big 12 finale
After falling behind 9-0 in the opening two matches, the West Virginia University wrestling team battled back to secure a 20-18 victory over Air Force to conclude its Big 12 schedule in front of 756 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night. “We had some guys in who...
WTRF
Tucker eyes productive finale to memorable WVU career
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tevin Tucker was far from the focus of opposing teams’ scouting reports in 2022, but he might have been one of the most important players in the lineup. The then redshirt junior shortstop was WVU’s No. 9 hitter, providing the Mountaineers a speed boost at...
WTRF
Ben Hampton expected to lead WVU pitching staff following standout summer on the Cape
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — To put it simply, West Virginia right-hander Ben Hampton had a pretty good summer in the Cape Cod League. “Ben having a pretty good summer is completely overstating the obvious,” Mountaineer skipper Randy Mazey said Wednesday. Let’s try that again. Hampton had a really good...
WTRF
Matthews: “I came back here to win games”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
WTRF
Mountaineers to battle Air Force in Big 12 finale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.
WTRF
No. 5 Texas aims to rebound against West Virginia
No. 5 Texas looks to get back on the winning track and secure a season sweep against West Virginia when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 Conference battle in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) head home after an 88-80 loss at...
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road on Saturday to face the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas game information. Date: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023. Time: 12 p.m. ET.
WTRF
Wheeling Redevelopment Proposal will determine the future of the Clay School
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley was approved for $3.2 million dollars to refurbish and add on to the Nelson Jordan Center and the surrounding area where the Clay School resides, and the development of East Wheeling has been an important topic of discussion. Last year, the City...
WTRF
Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges
Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
WTRF
“Heart Bombing” showing old buildings some love
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a little extra love is being shown in many ways. Volunteer Wheeling is a group organized through Wheeling Heritage and the City of Wheeling that focuses on a small-scale beautification projects, and they showed some love for the Blue Church in East Wheeling by “heart bombing” this historic site.
WTRF
Wheeling Life Hub would accept homeless with pets
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meetings and work continue in the plan to create a life hub for the homeless in Wheeling. They continue to look at possible locations–either a new build or retro-fitting an existing building. It will be a 24-7 low barrier shelter, accepting people who may...
