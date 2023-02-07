ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU’s 20 turnovers give No. 5 Texas blowout win in Austin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia turned the ball over 20 times, four Longhorns scored double digits and Sir’Jabari Rice scored a season-high 24 points as No. 5 Texas smashed WVU 94-60 in Austin on Saturday. Rice had a nearly flawless performance at the Moody Center, missing just one...
AUSTIN, TX
WTRF

Bracketology: Lunardi gives WVU big boost in latest projection

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is off the bubble. At least, for now. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi slotted West Virginia as a No. 9 seed in the East region in his latest projection released Thursday. That is a massive improvement for WVU, which he previously places as a 10-seed in his “Last Four Byes.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Previewing a top-5 clash in Austin on The Bob Huggins Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU takes care of Air Force in Big 12 finale

After falling behind 9-0 in the opening two matches, the West Virginia University wrestling team battled back to secure a 20-18 victory over Air Force to conclude its Big 12 schedule in front of 756 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night. “We had some guys in who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Tucker eyes productive finale to memorable WVU career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tevin Tucker was far from the focus of opposing teams’ scouting reports in 2022, but he might have been one of the most important players in the lineup. The then redshirt junior shortstop was WVU’s No. 9 hitter, providing the Mountaineers a speed boost at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Matthews: “I came back here to win games”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers to battle Air Force in Big 12 finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 5 Texas aims to rebound against West Virginia

No. 5 Texas looks to get back on the winning track and secure a season sweep against West Virginia when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 Conference battle in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) head home after an 88-80 loss at...
AUSTIN, TX
WTRF

Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges

Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

“Heart Bombing” showing old buildings some love

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a little extra love is being shown in many ways. Volunteer Wheeling is a group organized through Wheeling Heritage and the City of Wheeling that focuses on a small-scale beautification projects, and they showed some love for the Blue Church in East Wheeling by “heart bombing” this historic site.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Life Hub would accept homeless with pets

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meetings and work continue in the plan to create a life hub for the homeless in Wheeling. They continue to look at possible locations–either a new build or retro-fitting an existing building. It will be a 24-7 low barrier shelter, accepting people who may...

