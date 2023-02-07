Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO