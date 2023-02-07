Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Winter crisis program extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
myfox28columbus.com
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohioans smash national records for sports betting after Jan. 1 legalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No state in America has taken to sports betting the way Ohio has. "We always see a lot of interest at the beginning of the market. What we’ve seen in Ohio is unprecedented," said John Pappas, senior vice president of government and public affairs for the cybersecurity firm GeoComply.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
myfox28columbus.com
The Girl Scouts of Ohio Cookie Season Is Underway
Tammy Wharton, President & CEO, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Girl Scouts Vivienne and Kennedy visited the studio and talked to Cameron Fontana about the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season. The Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland are kicking off the season in a big way when more than...
myfox28columbus.com
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
Comments / 0