Scaffold association announces personnel update
Christina Reed has been named membership mananger for the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) following Brandi Fox’s departure. Reed has served as operations administrator for the Scaffold & Access Industry Association since 2018. During this time, she worked closely with Fox on the SAIA’s membership and sponsorship opportunities, alongside other various dueites. Fox’s last day will be Feb. 15.
MEC launches all-electric scissor lift
US-based MEWP manufacturer MEC Aerial Work Platforms has launched the NANO10-XD, its first all-electric scissor lift. Powered by standard lithium-ion batteries to enable faster charging and longer operation, the machine is equipped with an all-electric lift, steer, and drive and is said to require zero hydraulic oil. With a maximum...
