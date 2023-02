KENILWORTH, NJ - The Super Bowl is this Sunday, Feb 12, and Mike's Place is getting ready for the big day.

Currently the popular establishment is taking orders which include:

Assorted sub platters

Sloppy Joes

Three-foot subs

Six-foot subs

Wings

Mention you saw this announcement on TAPinto Kenilworth and get a free macaroni or potato salad with your order.

To place an order call (908) 276-9002. Mike's Place is located at 330 Monroe Avenue.