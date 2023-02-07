Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volume One
STAFF NOTE: A Sweet Year for the Best Of Poll
The hefty issue you hold in your hands is the 16th edition of our Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. For 16 years, you’ve voted on your favorite local stuff in ever-growing numbers – this year more than 16,000 of you placed over 190,000 votes – making this poll the clear leader on taking the measure of what our community likes and loves. The gold badges you award to the businesses, places, and ideas of this community appear everywhere – on windows, billboards, TV commercials, service trucks, and right here in our pages.
Volume One
City of E.C. Considers City Wells for New Mountain Bike Trails
New trails for mountain bikers and other recreational users would be created in Eau Claire’s City Well Fields under a pending agreement between a biking group and the City of Eau Claire. An agreement allowing the Chippewa Off-Road Bike Association, more commonly known as CORBA, to build and maintain...
Volume One
THE REAR END: My Least Worst ‘Best Of’ Categories
If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, living here in little ol’ Eau Claire, Wisconsin, it’s that we quirky Midwesterners tend to be the kind of people who love to talk about the kind of stuff that takes place here like cheese and passive aggressive neighbors, and ope, by golly, four-way stops and shoveling snow, tubing on the river, Mom’s lefse, and OK, I’m pretty sure the editors of Volume One Magazine have glazed over and stopped reading.
Volume One
What’s on the Menu? Nothing But the Best
Hey there! Glad you could make it. Pull up a chair, slide into a corner booth, and check out the menu – you’re about to be treated to something delicious: the 16th installment of Volume One’s Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. We’re celebrating our Sweet 16 with some retro vibes, as you can tell from the cover and the illustrations throughout the magazine.
Comments / 0