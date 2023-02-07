Read full article on original website
Hey Lubbock! Learn How To Keep Your Own Chickens With Flock Talk
Everyone in Lubbock knows that eggs are considered a delicacy food due to inflation. Sort of. This has lead to many people asking how they can save money on buying eggs, like maybe owning their own chickens. There have been a few news outlets cautioning people against salmonella that can be found in backyard poultry such as chickens but that has actually always been the case when it comes to having your own birds.
Too Kind, Too Long: Meet The Texas Nurse Who Snapped And Killed 10
Driving from my hometown of Lubbock to anywhere else on God's green earth means passing through a gauntlet of small to absolutely minuscule Texas towns. Some are quite charming, have a nice Dairy Queen or large gas station, and merit a stop for a spell to stretch my legs and pick up a diet Dr. Pepper.
Is This Lubbock Store the Perfect Place for Adventurous Shoppers?
I am sure many of you have come across a video online where people go to a giant warehouse to go diving into boxes/bins to find things that were returned to Amazon and get a good deal. Unfortunately, those types of stores only exist in big cities like Los Angeles, or so many of us in the South Plains thought.
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why
Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
3 hurt in Slaton Road crash Saturday night
Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash Saturday night at 4210 Slaton Road in Lubbock, police said.
Lubbock Last-Minute Plans: Valentine’s, Anime, and More
With Valentine’s Day being on a Tuesday this year, many of us are celebrating this weekend. If you aren’t sure what to do with your 'Hunny' to celebrate, maybe one of these events will suit your needs. Starting with Friday, Feb. 10th, you can check out the Valentine’s...
Surprise Your Child With This New Adorable Lubbock Party
Now, this might be one of the cutest setups I have ever seen for little kids' birthday parties. It is a new small business in Lubbock called Forever Young Soft Play. They are now open and ready to host your next play date, birthday party or just a fun thing to surprise your kiddos.
'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas
A new and improved Texas Roadhouse has earned the title of Biggest Texas Roadhouse in the World!
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
Fresh On the Market: A Brand New $1.25 Million Lubbock Home
This Lubbock home just finished construction and is now on the market. With the large property, sizeable home, and luxury details, this home is priced at over $1 million. It would make for a great family home with a large basement, secondary living space upstairs, and more. Keep scrolling to...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
fox34.com
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service
A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
fox34.com
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One man has died and two Hermleigh ISD seniors are seriously injured after a crash in Southeast Lubbock on Saturday night. Police were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Road around 11 p.m. 35-year-old Carlos Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene. Two Hermleigh...
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
