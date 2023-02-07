Read full article on original website
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
No Kids Allowed: Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Bans Children Under 10
Mamma Mia! A popular family restaurant at the Jersey Shore will begin banning part of the family — even if they love spaghetti.Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on its website and social media that the youngest members of the family are no longer permitted in the Italian restaur…
tourcounsel.com
The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey
The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Surprise! N.J. has the nation’s worst traffic jam. Again. And it’s gotten worse.
New Jersey motorists know that heading toward the George Washington Bridge is living life in the slow lane. In fact, it’s the slowest lane in America. For the fifth consecutive year, the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 4 in Fort Lee on the way to the bridge was rated the nation’s worst bottleneck by the trucking industry’s American Transportation Research Institute.
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
hudsoncountyview.com
5-alarm blaze in West New York impacts multiple businesses on 61st St. & Bergenline Ave.
A five-alarm blaze in West New York is impacting multiple businesses on 61st Street and Bergenline Avenue this morning, with authorities investigating the possibility of arson. The fire began at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 6117 Bergenline Ave., a commercial area that includes a nail salon, ice cream shop, barbecue restaurant,...
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
The New York entertainer giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a New Yorker and the good he is doing for the community.
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
