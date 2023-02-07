ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

tourcounsel.com

The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Surprise! N.J. has the nation’s worst traffic jam. Again. And it’s gotten worse.

New Jersey motorists know that heading toward the George Washington Bridge is living life in the slow lane. In fact, it’s the slowest lane in America. For the fifth consecutive year, the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 4 in Fort Lee on the way to the bridge was rated the nation’s worst bottleneck by the trucking industry’s American Transportation Research Institute.
FORT LEE, NJ
Shore News Network

Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why

Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

