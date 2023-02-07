Fans Worry 'Yellowstone' Will End Soon & Kevin Costner Has Other Cowboy Things To Do

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone have been getting a rough ride amid reports that the Western series may be looking to wrap things up — especially when it comes to the show's lead, Kevin Costner.

Deadline reported Monday that creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are "moving to end" the show in its "current form," closing out a wildly successful run with the Dutton family and its patriarch, played by Costner.

According to Deadline, Sheridan and company are looking at launching another spinoff series similar to 1923, with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey potentially taking on the lead role.

The outlet cited Costner's shooting schedule as one of the big reasons why there might be a shakeup, as the actor apparently wants to focus on his Western movie Horizon. Costner reportedly only wanted to spend a week shooting the second half of the current Season 5, which recently aired its midseason finale.

However, Paramount was reluctant to confirm the reports, and nothing at this point has been announced.

"We have no news to report," Paramount said in a statement in The Hollywood Reporter. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

The studio also gave a nod to the idea of more spinoffs beyond 1923, and had some nice things to say about McConaughey.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan we are always working on franchise expansion of this incredible world he has built," the statement read. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Yellowstone recently aired its midseason finale for Season 5, and while we don't want to spoil anything, there's definitely a cliffhanger involving Costner's character.

The news has sparked some divided opinions online, with some fans worrying about the end of the show and others saying it's about time.

"This show has been running on fumes ever since the prequels released," one Reddit user wrote.

"This would devastate me," wrote another fan on the same thread. "Sheridan needs more than half a season to wrap everything up. Really hope he and Costner can come to an agreement."

"It's just not Yellowstone without Kevin Costner, imho," wrote another fan in the show's Twitter replies. "Matthew McConaughey? Oh, no. Please. No."

Others had a seemingly simple solution for carrying on without Costner.

"I love his acting but if he doesn't want it, kill him off and keep it going for another five seasons," wrote one fan. "It's too good to stop!"

No release date has been set for the second half of Season 5, although it's expected sometime this summer.