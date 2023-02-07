Read full article on original website
Possible spoiler regarding The Usos and the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE
As seen during the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Usos were seemingly written out of next week’s show in Montreal, Canada. It was stated by Paul Heyman that unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns wants The Usos to stay at home. In real life, Jimmy Uso has been unable to enter Canada due to his DUI arrests in the United States and it’s believed that the same situation applied to Jey Uso for a period of time.
News regarding Mercedes Mone’s deal with NJPW including a rumor killer
In regards to a rumor that Mercedes Mone’s NJPW fee is “significantly higher” than what Chris Jericho was being paid during his time with the promotion, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the amount of money she is making is “not even close” to Jericho. Meltzer stated the following regarding her deal…
How much money Vince McMahon will potentially make if a WWE sale goes through
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to Vince McMahon’s role in the sale…. “At this stage of the game, the belief...
More backstage news regarding Cody Rhodes segment with Paul Heyman from 2/6/23 WWE RAW
As previously noted, the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment from WWE RAW on February 6th 2023 was reportedly designed to make Cody’s Wrestlemania 39 match not seem like a secondary storyline compared to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Paul...
Ricochet called the most underrated wrestler in WWE by one of his peers
During an interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Karrion Kross commented on who he thinks is the most underrated wrestler in WWE…. “I hope people don’t take this the wrong way, but I think Ricochet is most underrated. The reason is because he is a guy you can put in the ring completely, like on a cold match with no story, and he will be able to get reactions out of any audience that he is working in front of. Like, there are certain people that lean more towards storytelling, and there are certain people that lean more towards highspots.”
Details regarding an AEW match involving The Elite being put together at the last minute
During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed The Elite vs. himself, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy from the February 3rd (taped February 1st) 2023 edition of AEW Rampage…. “I enjoyed it, and it was a match that wasn’t booked to happen initially. It changed later on that day, and we ended up doing that. We found out about it just a little bit before we were starting the show. So we didn’t have a ton of time to put together some classic masterpiece, but we made it work. We got in there and we did our thing. More than anything, I was really happy with the storytelling that we did, between myself and Ethan Page and Isiah. It really fit perfectly into what we’re doing currently.”
Full match: John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley from WWE Great American Bash 2007
From WWE: Bobby Lashley gets a huge opportunity as he goes toe-to-toe with John Cena for the WWE Championship at WWE Great American Bash 2007: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3ZTjVE7 in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
Tony Khan says it was “very disturbing” to hear about alleged contract tampering by WWE
During an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the alleged contract tampering by WWE in 2022…. “I can’t really comment on what their internal struggles, internal strifes are because I don’t work there and I’m not there. I can only speak to the challenges we’ve had. I’ve got a lot of wrestlers who come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said, but I’ve had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me. It was very disturbing. I’ve had to go out and try to put on good shows despite this alleged tampering, and stuff like that. Frankly, I don’t think it’s stopped us because the quality of the product and the quality of the shows is at an all-time high right now.”
Belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL
As seen during the February 6th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, JBL parted ways with Baron Corbin. According to PWInsider.com, this has marked the end of JBL’s latest run as a television character. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…. “They gave up on it....
Jon Moxley comments on using the song Wild Thing in AEW: “None of that was my idea”
During an appearance on The Justin Kinner Show, Jon Moxley discussed using the song Wild Thing as his entrance music in AEW…. “None of that was my idea. A guy named Atsushi Onita, who’s a legendary death match Japanese wrestler, a lot of people compare me to him, he stole that from ‘Major League’ in the 90s, and he made it his, and he was known for it. Somehow it became my music, but I didn’t know until I was coming out. Tony Khan decided it would be cool. But I had imposter syndrome with it at first. Like ‘Oh, this is not mine. This is Charlie Sheen’s music and Onita’s music.’ I felt weird about it. But the fans liked it. So I tried it on for awhile … Once I got used to it, after the pandemic ended and we started getting whole crowds again of arenas going nuts, fans got into it. Ultimately, it’s all about the fans. If the fans like it, I like it. I started getting used to it, and now it feels like my song. I’ve appropriated it for myself.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Ronda Rousey returns during the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Ronda Rousey made her first appearance since losing the Smackdown women’s title to Charlotte Flair. Rousey helped Shayna Baszler take out Natalya and Shotzi tried to make the save but was overwhelmed. A tag team match was set up for next week’s show.
MR. TITO: Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) Ruined Wresting Fans and WWE/AEW for the Worse
On the Pat McAfee Show on February 8th, Seth Rollins was a guest and it was a great conversation as Pat usually has with wrestling folk. However, when it came time to discuss workrate, Rollins expressed how many times he wrestled in the past year (between 130 matches) and then discussed a time when he wrestled over 200 matches for 3-4 years matches straight. Pat then joked that the older generation called today’s wrestlers as the “soft generation” to which Seth responded with the following quote: “We’re not sitting in headlocks for 2 hours out there. We’re going off the top rope, flying all around, the expectations and the audience is so much different”.
Sami Zayn comments on his old music possibly returning for the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE
During an appearance on The Sick Podcast, Sami Zayn commented on the possibility of WWE bringing back his old entrance music Worlds Apart for the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal…. “I mean, if it were going to come back, I feel like that would be the time in place...
Details regarding Bronson Reed’s conversation with Triple H about returning to WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bronson Reed discussed his return to WWE…. “Triple H called me. I always had a great relationship with him. At the time, I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things. I could have signed on with them to stay longer, or I could have come back to WWE. I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was. He set up a time to call me. He called me and we had a great chat about everything, not just not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general and what I’ve been doing. Yea, it just felt right. It felt like, okay, this is the move that I need to make. I’d said to Hunter, ‘I didn’t get to do those things like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania or an Elimination Chamber. These are the things that I wanted to be able to do.’ So I’m very happy that I’m back to be able to do those things.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
MVP comments on Vince McMahon’s decision to break up the Hurt Business
During an interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, MVP commented on Vince McMahon’s decision to break up the Hurt Business faction…. “Vince McMahon makes decisions and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice, he’s the boss, well at the time, he was the boss and that’s just how things go. We were all scratching our heads but at the end of the day, I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. We’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
The favorites to win at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE revealed
The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Baron Corbin responds to comment him about potentially being released from WWE
As previously noted, there is a belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL. A fan wrote the following on Twitter regarding Corbin’s situation…. “If there is one person @WWE could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have zero worry about ANY company signing him it would be @BaronCorbinWWE! The only time I was happy to see him was when @PatMcAfeeShow made fun of him calling him #BumAssCorbin! That was gold!”
Match on 2/8/23 edition of AEW Dynamite was reportedly ended early due a possible injury
AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny from AEW Dynamite on February 8th 2023 reportedly went to a finish prematurely after there was concern about The Bunny possibly being injured. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the matter…. “The belief backstage was that that she may...
Viral video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio turning down autographs requests at airport
A video has gone viral of an unmasked Rey Mysterio turning down autographs requests from a group of people at an airport. Rey questioned if the people were selling autographs to make money and said, “they [WWE] don’t let us do sh** like this anymore.” Rey then agreed to sign an autograph for one of the people that said he was a fan. The original uploader of the video @capitalpaparazzi wrote, “We pay his salary without fans wwe and athletes aren’t shit.”
