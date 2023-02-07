During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bronson Reed discussed his return to WWE…. “Triple H called me. I always had a great relationship with him. At the time, I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things. I could have signed on with them to stay longer, or I could have come back to WWE. I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was. He set up a time to call me. He called me and we had a great chat about everything, not just not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general and what I’ve been doing. Yea, it just felt right. It felt like, okay, this is the move that I need to make. I’d said to Hunter, ‘I didn’t get to do those things like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania or an Elimination Chamber. These are the things that I wanted to be able to do.’ So I’m very happy that I’m back to be able to do those things.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

2 DAYS AGO