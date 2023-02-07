ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delmarvapublicmedia.org

Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students

Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages

(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift

Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy