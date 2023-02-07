Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
delmarvapublicmedia.org
Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students
Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.
Medical Report: Pandemic has made burnout in health care a more urgent problem
A new report about burnout among physicians and the further emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic is cause for concern. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
thecentersquare.com
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift
Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
Concrete slab falls from Center City building, hits woman
A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a concrete slab in Center City. Contractors were working on a building above when it fell. According to the city, the property received two violations in November.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video
The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
