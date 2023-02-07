ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Sheriff’s Report | February 1 – 8, 2023

23-000705 Assault – Aggravated 16:46:51 02/01/23. Deputies responded to a reported assault with a vehicle involving a vehicle and a Washington State Ferry crew member. It was not believed that the driver intended to cause harm to the worker. The driver was cited with a criminal cite for failing to obey a flagger.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
ARLINGTON, WA
Corrections deputies quickly respond to multiple overdoses, administer lifesaving measures

WHATCOM — At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, a correction deputy monitoring the control panel noticed an offender was down on the ground and not moving. According to a Feb. 7 press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, additional correction deputies were notified and immediately responded to the housing unit to check the offender’s status.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Updated: Bus versus pole crash knocks out power in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — An occupied Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) bus crashed into a power pole in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Ferndale about 10am on Thursday, February 9th. Power to area neighborhoods was knocked out and wires could be seen down across the road. Vista Drive was...
FERNDALE, WA
Small fire breaks out at Blaine Middle School

BLAINE, Wash. – No one was injured after a small fire broke out at Blaine Middle School on Wednesday, February 8th. Blaine Superintendent Dr. Christopher Granger said in a letter to parents that the fire was contained to a room near the cafeteria. Fire sprinklers successfully doused the flames...
BLAINE, WA
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
ARLINGTON, WA

