Related
whatcom-news.com
Burglary suspect who returned to find armed property owner waiting pleads guilty
FERNDALE, Wash. — 2 men were arrested after returning to burglarize a property that had video evidence of a burglary that happened about 6 hours earlier. They arrived to find the property owner waiting and armed. The property owner was struck by the burglars’ van as they fled.
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges resulting from Valley Highway drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A motorist reported their windshield had been shattered by a subject firing a shotgun from the shoulder of the road in the area of Strand Road and Valley Highway (SR9) on September 17, 2022. Patrick Jarvis, age 52, was subsequently arrested for a number of crimes including drive-by shooting.
With permission to pursue, spike strip used to stop suspected drunken driver in Whatcom
Sheriff’s deputies use spike strip to disable suspect’s pickup truck
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | February 1 – 8, 2023
23-000705 Assault – Aggravated 16:46:51 02/01/23. Deputies responded to a reported assault with a vehicle involving a vehicle and a Washington State Ferry crew member. It was not believed that the driver intended to cause harm to the worker. The driver was cited with a criminal cite for failing to obey a flagger.
whatcom-news.com
Pursuit from Bellingham into Ferndale by multiple law enforcement agencies ends with arrest
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck about 2am this morning, Friday, February 10th, but the driver fled. WSP Trooper Anthony Califano told Whatcom News the trooper attempted the stop eastbound on Bellis Fair...
Four people incarcerated in Whatcom jail taken to hospital after suspected overdoses
Three of the four people were unconscious or unresponsive when corrections deputies found them, according to the sheriff’s office.
KOMO News
1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters
ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two suspects on the loose after shooting in Arlington, 1 injured
ARLINGTON, Wash.—The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Arlington that left one man injured Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old victim has been transported to Providence Medical Center and the two suspected shooters have fled the scene and are outstanding, officers said. Police responded...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
lyndentribune.com
Corrections deputies quickly respond to multiple overdoses, administer lifesaving measures
WHATCOM — At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, a correction deputy monitoring the control panel noticed an offender was down on the ground and not moving. According to a Feb. 7 press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, additional correction deputies were notified and immediately responded to the housing unit to check the offender’s status.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Bus versus pole crash knocks out power in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — An occupied Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) bus crashed into a power pole in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Ferndale about 10am on Thursday, February 9th. Power to area neighborhoods was knocked out and wires could be seen down across the road. Vista Drive was...
kpug1170.com
Small fire breaks out at Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. – No one was injured after a small fire broke out at Blaine Middle School on Wednesday, February 8th. Blaine Superintendent Dr. Christopher Granger said in a letter to parents that the fire was contained to a room near the cafeteria. Fire sprinklers successfully doused the flames...
Wayward Coyote Wanders Into WA Hospital, Receives Care & Released [VIDEO]
A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week. It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday. After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down...
whatcom-news.com
Fire draws large firefighter response to Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Blaine Middle School on H Street in Blaine about 5:33pm due to a report of a fire alarm. Initial witness reports from the scene were that a fire was visible inside the building. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire (NWFR) Chief...
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Prosecutor’s request to disqualify new judge threatens judicial independence | Opinion
“The judiciary cannot be subject by undue pressure to adhere to the wishes of the most powerful instead of adhering to the fundamentals of justice and fairness.”
New Whatcom medical examiner said services were substandard. This is what the council did
The contract amendment proved controversial because of allegations against the former medical examiner.
This is why Whatcom prosecutors sought to stop a new judge. He claims intimidation
The judge has been temporarily barred from hearing more than 100 criminal cases in Whatcom County District Court.
