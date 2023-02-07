Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
kentreporter.com
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
KXLY
Two dead in crash near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- Two people were killed in a crash near Leavenworth Wednesday morning. The incident occurred less than a mile west of Leavenworth at around 8:40 a.m.
q13fox.com
Road closed after 2 cars, commercial truck crash near Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Roads have been closed near Federal Way after a crash sent two cars and a commercial truck over an embankment. Fire officials say the crash happened before 12 p.m. near 55th Ave S and S 272nd St. Photos show what appears to be a Pro-Vac chemical...
q13fox.com
KPD: 26-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head at apartment complex
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Kent on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at 5:47 a.m., someone called 911 saying they heard the sound of a gunshot, and saw a person laying down in the parking lot.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
q13fox.com
Family mourns mom of 3 hit, killed by alleged drunk forklift driver in Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is demanding justice for their loved one after a woman was killed in a supposed DUI crash involving a forklift. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a crash.
Family seeks justice after woman killed in crash involving forklift driver suspected of DUI
The 27-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a forklift on Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle has been identified by her family as Jessica Valdez.
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
1 killed, 2 injured after man driving forklift causes multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle
A woman was killed on Tuesday evening after a man on a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Snohomish man with dementia
Deputies say 83-year-old Rodrick Lathan left his home in Snohomish at about 1:30 a.m. without telling his wife.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
q13fox.com
Tacoma man arrested for making improvised explosive devices
In Tacoma, Washington, Police arrested a man accused of making improvised explosive devices and blowing them up. It turns out, police have neighbors to thank for making the arrest.
q13fox.com
WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January. According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K For Man Found With Fentanyl, Meth and Heroin During Traffic Stop Near Napavine
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Tacoma man who was reportedly found with a significant amount of fentanyl, meth and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Napavine on Tuesday. A Napavine police officer pulled the vehicle over near the Exit 72 on-ramp to Interstate 5...
gigharbornow.org
Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning
The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
Comments / 0