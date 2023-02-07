ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

On the frontlines of pesticide exposure

Editor’s note: This story is the first of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News, and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. This project was produced in collaboration with Voices of Monterey Bay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 47 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,256-square-foot home on Satucket Road in Brewster that sold for $525,000.
MassLive.com

California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers

Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy