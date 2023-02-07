Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested in triple Fountain Inn shooting that left two dead, deputies say
FOX Carolina
1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating
WYFF4.com
Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say
2 dead, 1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect denied bond
WYFF4.com
Shooter identified in Fountain Inn shooting that left two dead, deputies say
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman found dead in apartment nearly 3 years ago, still no arrests
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
Residents taking action after string of Spartanburg Co. car break-ins
Deputies say Upstate drug trafficking ring coordinated from behind bars
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into kid’s room in Anderson
WYFF4.com
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County, troopers say
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly crash after hitting fence, tree in Pickens County
WYFF4.com
Police, firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina lift car off man after he is thrown from car
