ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelzer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy