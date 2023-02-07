Read full article on original website
Related
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Philadelphia Eagles fans find home at Boston’s The White Bull Tavern
MassLive Sports Columnist Matt Vautour contributed to this report. It was the winter of 2009 and Josh Uzarski needed a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming playoff game. Uzarski, a Michigan native but a die-hard Eagles fan, had recently moved to Rhode Island from out of state and...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Malcolm Butler will discuss Patriots’ Super Bowl benching in book and documentary
Malcolm Butler still won’t reveal why he was benched in the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former Patriots cornerback said we all might learn something new in an upcoming documentary and book he has coming out. On Thursday, Butler was a guest on...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code spans Gronk kick bonus, $3,000 no-sweat bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get ready for the big game with the new FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer. New users can use our...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0