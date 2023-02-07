ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Magic 106.5

PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State

Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE

