Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
3 hurt in Slaton Road crash Saturday night
Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash Saturday night at 4210 Slaton Road in Lubbock, police said.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas
A new and improved Texas Roadhouse has earned the title of Biggest Texas Roadhouse in the World!
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
Magic 106.5
PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State
Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
fox34.com
1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Serious injuries initially reported, crash at 62/82 and Oxen Road
EMS, volunteer firefighters and the Department of Public Safety responded to a crash at U.S. Highway 62/82 and Oxen Road in Hockley County, Texas
One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said
A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
Lubbock family discovers 11-year-old’s cancer diagnosis after falling off bunk bed
After 11-year-old Braylon went to the doctor after falling off a bunkbed, she told her mother, Niki Reeves, that her pain felt different. Doctors later found out the pre-teen had cancer.
Woman accused of grabbing store employee below the belt, charged with robbery
A woman was arrested after she was accused of "squeezing" a Lubbock Walmart employee's testicles in a robbery on Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
‘I plead guilty because I’m responsible’: Man accused of killing Texas Tech officer expected to take the stand
After five and a half years, the trial against Hollis Daniels began on Monday. Daniels is the former Texas Tech student accused of the shooting and killing campus police officer, Floyd East Jr. in 2017. Daniels was charged with Capital Murder and the state is seeking the death penalty.
