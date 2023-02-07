Read full article on original website
Kotaku
HBO’s The Last Of Us Show Just Nailed One Of The Game’s Best Moments
While the first four episodes certainly kept my attention as well-written and delightfully-shot prestige television, I had been a little let down as the adaptive process of turning the game into a show has, so far, left out the recreation of specific, memorable action sequences from the game. Well, with "Endure and Survive," the fifth episode of the first (but not the last) season of The Last of Us, the show has revealed that it's more than capable of adapting the action of the video game, and in some cases, just might be doing a better job with it.
Kotaku
Here's What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo has confirmed that it is releasing a brand-new Link amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this year on May 12, and that older amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series can be scanned for "helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned."
Kotaku
Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam Forums Are A Mess Right Now
While not every Harry Potter fan is a transphobe like J.K. Rowling, the new open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy seems to bring out the most dedicated bigots out in full force. As of the pre-launch period, the game's discussion forums on Steam, the leading PC platform, are filled with hateful, transphobic posts from people who clearly need to touch grass.
Kotaku
Concept Art For Resident Evil 7 That Never Happened Uncovered By Fan
An eagle-eyed Resident Evil fan may have uncovered evidence of a scrapped Resident Evil 7 concept that would've had us playing as the duo of Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer1, the original concept for Resident Evil 7 would have centered around a post-Resident Evil 6 Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Instead of having to repeatedly reattach Ethan Winter's moldy hand while undergoing the horrors in "Resident Evil: Bayouhazard," players would have taken control of Leon and Sherry as the two battled hordes of zombies in a town similar to Venice, Italy. According to AestheticGamer1, the scrapped RE7 game featured a Telltale Games-inspired choice mechanic that, during crucial moments, would've stopped time and led to branching pathways in the game's level design.
Kotaku
Trans Witch Games Bundle Is A Cool Alternative To Hogwarts Legacy
Maybe you're feeling FOMO about skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Or you've already bought the game and now you can't look a trans person in the eye. Perhaps you're just a gamer goth who enjoys magic-themed games. Have I got the itch.io bundle for you. Trans Witches Are...
Kotaku
What Your Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Says About You: Brutal Callout Post Edition
Gather around, chooms. Like a cross between Cupid and Cyberpunk 2077's trash-talking anti-hero Johnny Silverhand, I've come to once again read gamers' romance choices to filth. As with our Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 romance callout posts, I'll be running down your list of eligible bachelors...
Kotaku
Ubisoft Broke The Division 2 So Bad It Delayed The Next Season
The Division 2 was recently due to get its season 11 update. Instead, the entire game ground to a halt after the tool the development team relies on to issue updates went completely offline. The damage is now being repaired, with "compensation" planned as players wait for the promised update. How did it happen? Ubisoft's explanation is a fascinating window into the challenges and pitfalls of live-service game maintenance.
Kotaku
16 Years After Release, Team Fortress 2 Is Getting A Major Update
I know it is still available and being played, but Team Fortress 2 can at times feel like a game from a different age. Partly because it is, but also because it's so old—and has gone so long without a major update—that you'd be forgiven for thinking it was on its last legs. But no!
Kotaku
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Looks Great, But Killing So Many Creatures Still Feels Wrong
I'm very excited to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The first game was fantastic, and this new one seems bigger, better, faster, cooler, all those good descriptors. However, in new gameplay revealed earlier this week, it seems that one of my biggest gripes with the first game is coming back in this new one. Cal Kestis, who is supposed to be walking the path of a Jedi and should be deeply connected to the light side of the Force, is still killing tons of innocent animals on every planet he visits. Come on, dude.
Kotaku
Nintendo Says New Games Are Still ‘Under Development’ For 6-Year-Old Switch
Never count Nintendo out. Or for it to do the most obvious and sensible thing. With the Switch entering its sixth year after becoming the third best selling console ever, you'd think it would be the perfect time for a successor. But there's still no Switch 2 or Switch Pro in sight, and Nintendo is telling investors the console still has new games in development and plenty of room to grow.
Kotaku
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
If you, like me, are a big fan of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, then I've got some very good news to share. As first seen in a new gameplay video released earlier this week, a load of classic Clone Wars-era droids are featured in EA and Respawn's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Kotaku
7 Ways To Save Space On Your PS5’s SSD
While a stock 825 GB storage drive on PS5 (for either the digital or disc-based versions of the console) might've sounded like an oasis of endless storage in days now long gone, the colossal size of many titles means that any active PS5 user is likely to run into space issues at some point. And modern digital storefronts, with services like PS+ that let you just download tons of games whenever you want, don't make it any easier. Also, of that 825 GB, you really only have about 600 or so to dedicate to games, apps, and captures.
Kotaku
Don’t Sleep On Keke Palmer’s Amazing Twitch Streams
Another big-name celebrity has found their way to Twitch. Keke Palmer, the long-time actress and TV personality who most recently starred in Jordan Peele's Nope, has become a full-fledged livestreamer on Amazon's platform after getting her channel set up earlier this month. Palmer has been in the spotlight...
