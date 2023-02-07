Read full article on original website
Related
Kotaku
Nintendo Says New Games Are Still ‘Under Development’ For 6-Year-Old Switch
Never count Nintendo out. Or for it to do the most obvious and sensible thing. With the Switch entering its sixth year after becoming the third best selling console ever, you’d think it would be the perfect time for a successor. But there’s still no Switch 2 or Switch Pro in sight, and Nintendo is telling investors the console still has new games in development and plenty of room to grow.
Kotaku
Concept Art For Resident Evil 7 That Never Happened Uncovered By Fan
An eagle-eyed Resident Evil fan may have uncovered evidence of a scrapped Resident Evil 7 concept that would’ve had us playing as the duo of Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer1, the original concept for Resident Evil 7 would have centered around a post-Resident Evil 6 Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Instead of having to repeatedly reattach Ethan Winter’s moldy hand while undergoing the horrors in “Resident Evil: Bayouhazard,” players would have taken control of Leon and Sherry as the two battled hordes of zombies in a town similar to Venice, Italy. According to AestheticGamer1, the scrapped RE7 game featured a Telltale Games-inspired choice mechanic that, during crucial moments, would’ve stopped time and led to branching pathways in the game’s level design.
Kotaku
Assassin's Creed Black Flag, Origins
Veteran Assassins’ Creed developer Jean Guesdon announced he’s leaving Ubisoft after 17 years on Thursday. A creative director on some of the most beloved entries in the franchise including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, his is the latest high-profile departure at a publisher currently struggling to overcome delays and cancellations.
Kotaku
Ubisoft Broke The Division 2 So Bad It Delayed The Next Season
The Division 2 was recently due to get its season 11 update. Instead, the entire game ground to a halt after the tool the development team relies on to issue updates went completely offline. The damage is now being repaired, with “compensation” planned as players wait for the promised update. How did it happen? Ubisoft’s explanation is a fascinating window into the challenges and pitfalls of live-service game maintenance.
Kotaku
16 Years After Release, Team Fortress 2 Is Getting A Major Update
I know it is still available and being played, but Team Fortress 2 can at times feel like a game from a different age. Partly because it is, but also because it’s so old—and has gone so long without a major update—that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was on its last legs. But no!
Kotaku
Sony Accuses Microsoft Of 'Harassment' In Court Battle
The struggles to get Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard over the line aren’t just playing out at government watchdogs and in the public eye, but in courtrooms as well. And in one of those battlegrounds, Microsoft is making demands of its rival Sony that the latter say constitute “obvious harassment”.
Kotaku
7 Ways To Save Space On Your PS5’s SSD
While a stock 825 GB storage drive on PS5 (for either the digital or disc-based versions of the console) might’ve sounded like an oasis of endless storage in days now long gone, the colossal size of many titles means that any active PS5 user is likely to run into space issues at some point. And modern digital storefronts, with services like PS+ that let you just download tons of games whenever you want, don’t make it any easier. Also, of that 825 GB, you really only have about 600 or so to dedicate to games, apps, and captures.
Comments / 0