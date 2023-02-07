RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points in Richmond's 74-71 win against Loyola Chicago on Saturday night. Burton added five rebounds for the Spiders (13-13, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Andre Gustavson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added five rebounds. Jason Roche scored 13 points.

