ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Bachelor Nation’s Rachel Recchia & Clayton Echard Are Not Back Together

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB3Ba_0kfGHv2g00

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard’s recent TikTok had everyone talking, but the exes are not actually back together.

A TMZ photog caught up with Rachel in Beverly Hills, who clarified they are “just friends.” When asked how she stays friends with an ex like that, Recchia smiled and said, “A lot of time and healing.”

Is she dating anyone now? Rachel played coy, answering, “I don’t know,” but she later fessed up to being single.

Earlier this month, Rachel, 26, and Clayton, 29, appeared a TikTok video with Bachelorette Michelle Young.

The video uses audio from “Russian Doll,” and Young asking Recchia, “Are you going to tell me what’s going on?”

The camera cuts to Rachel, who answers with the voice-over, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As she’s talking, the camera pans over to Clayton sitting by her side.

Echard looks up at the camera with a bit of smirk.

Recchia and Echard split during Season 26 of “The Bachelor” after he confessed to sleeping with both her and contestant Gabby Windey. He ultimately ended up with Susie Evans, but it didn’t last.

“Extra” had asked Clayton if he had any regrets during his season of “The Bachelor.” He told us, “I wanna preface it by saying I don’t have any regrets... I did what I thought was best at the time, that was 100 percent me. I can look back at that entire experience and say I was 100 percent myself through the entire way, but people are gonna see my mistakes... I believe I’m a better individual because of all the experiences I’ve had throughout, good and bad.”

Rachel and Gabby went on to star as the Season 19 Bachelorettes, and weren’t shy about shading their ex.

Recchia chose Tino Franco during her season of “The Bachelorette,” but they split after the show.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elite Daily

Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In

Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reality Tea

Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WISCONSIN STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
extratv

extratv

90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy