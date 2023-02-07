‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner & Matthew McConaughey Shakeup Rumors

There seems to be a shakeup looming within the “Yellowstone” franchise.

Deadline reports that showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are prepared to bring “Yellowstone” to a close over scheduling issues with star Kevin Costner, while creating an expansion series with Matthew McConaughey.

Sources tell the outlet that Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton on the show, has proposed reducing his shooting schedule. At the same time, he’s starring in and directing the new multi-part western “Horizon.”

Deadline said the scheduling issue is a frustration for Sheridan and causing morale issues among the cast.

It is unknown if the new McConaughey series would be set on the Dutton ranch, but Deadline did note that several of the current big stars are expected to be a part of it. The current “Yellowstone” cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

A Paramount spokesperson told the outlet, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The franchise already has two successful spinoffs: "1883" and "1923."

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone” Season 5 is set to return this summer, and back in August “Extra” asked Costner about the possibility of Dutton dying.

He said at the time, “I don’t want to die… just too much to do. In terms of this story, I don’t know where that’s gonna go… I haven’t really thought about it.” He emphasized, “Everybody dies, but it’s how you live.”

At the time, Kevin hadn’t spoken with Sheridan about the end of the show. He explained, “I don’t because I think probably, in some way, we’re making it up… I think what comes on the page will be the thing that I look at.”

Costner added, “I think that he’s been writing a really high level,” but insisted, “I’ll say when I don’t want to do it anymore.”