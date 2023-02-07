ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Motley Fool

McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News

This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox's...
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause

Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, it said Monday. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian...
CoinDesk

Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
Lord Ganesh

Uncovering the Mysteries of the Two Dollar Bill

The Two Dollar Bill is one of the lesser-known denominations in the United States currency. Despite its unfamiliarity, it has a rich history that spans over 150 years. From its design to its production, the Two Dollar Bill has undergone many changes, some of which are unusual and even bizarre. Here’s a closer look at the interesting history of this unique piece of American currency.
CoinDesk

Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap

Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a "golden cross," a popular indicator from technical analysis.
CoinDesk

Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Newfound NFT Hype Attracts Interest of BSV Developer Twetch

The recent fervor surroundingOrdinals NFTs on Bitcoin is already attracting developers interested in building an ecosystem for the meme-themed art – now including Twetch, the team behind a "pay-to-earn" social network built on the rival Bitcoin SV blockchain (BSV).
CoinDesk

Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers

HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
Vice

Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says

A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.

