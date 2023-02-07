Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News
First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News

This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox's...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause

Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, it said Monday. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt

Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Uncovering the Mysteries of the Two Dollar Bill
The Two Dollar Bill is one of the lesser-known denominations in the United States currency. Despite its unfamiliarity, it has a rich history that spans over 150 years. From its design to its production, the Two Dollar Bill has undergone many changes, some of which are unusual and even bizarre. Here’s a closer look at the interesting history of this unique piece of American currency.
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Indexing Protocol The Graph's GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap

Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'

U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a "golden cross," a popular indicator from technical analysis.
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Ether Pulls Even With Bitcoin in Year-to-Date Performance
Crypto Markets Analysis: Ether Pulls Even With Bitcoin in Year-to-Date Performance

Ether has matched bitcoin in year-to-date performance because ETH's' supply continues to decline. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market value have each gained about 38% this year, spearheading a wider cryptocurrency market...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin’s Newfound NFT Hype Attracts Interest of BSV Developer Twetch
Bitcoin's Newfound NFT Hype Attracts Interest of BSV Developer Twetch

The recent fervor surroundingOrdinals NFTs on Bitcoin is already attracting developers interested in building an ecosystem for the meme-themed art – now including Twetch, the team behind a "pay-to-earn" social network built on the rival Bitcoin SV blockchain (BSV).
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers

HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push
Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says
A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking

This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
Apollo assessing possible CS First Boston investment -source
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is among a group of financial firms considering investing in Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) revamped investment bank CS First Boston, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Favored Over Ether by CME Traders So Far This Year, Arcane Research Report Shows
Bitcoin Favored Over Ether by CME Traders So Far This Year, Arcane Research Report Shows

Institutional traders are prioritizing bitcoin over ether exposure so far in 2023, according to a report from digital asset analysis firm Arcane Research. Open interest in bitcoin (BTC) futures listed on the derivatives giant...
