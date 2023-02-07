ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
CONWAY, SC
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for truck, trailer after equipment stolen when supplies dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are looking for whomever stole equipment while supplies were being dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook asking for community help. The post says the truck and trailer in the picture below may be associated with the crime. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
LELAND, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
