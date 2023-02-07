Read full article on original website
WMBF
FBI on Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off S.C. coast: ‘Much of the evidence remains underwater’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The process to recover all the evidence from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast may take a long time, according to the FBI. Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation gave an overview on Thursday of the...
abcnews4.com
US Navy vessel beached near NMB involved in Chinese balloon debris removal, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A U.S. Navy vessel beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning for crews to make a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson. Dougherty said the crews are involved in the debris removal efforts for the Chinese spy...
abcnews4.com
Coast Guard joins suspected Chinese spy balloon recovery, establishes security zone
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard will be joining the recovery efforts for the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military on Feb. 4. The Chinese balloon, which was seen drifting over the continental U.S., was downed over the ocean by...
abcnews4.com
Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
Bay News 9
Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
Police search for truck, trailer after equipment stolen when supplies dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are looking for whomever stole equipment while supplies were being dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook asking for community help. The post says the truck and trailer in the picture below may be associated with the crime. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
Witness to Chinese balloon being shot down says it was a ‘thunderous explosion’
Ellen Apicella, a South Carolina resident who used to call Yonkers and Mahopac home, witnessed the balloon fly overhead in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
wpde.com
Sunday's rain didn't stop people from searching for Chinese balloon debris in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships began recovering debris from the Chinese balloon shot down yesterday off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The effort to find that debris is now part of a federal investigation. A senior military official confirmed the vessels in the...
WMBF
‘We regret the delay, but progress is being made’: The latest update on the Longs post office
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a few months, it will be two years since the Longs Post Office burned down. The fire happened in June 2021, and since then residents have used a temporary post office on wheels, and a row of mailboxes for customers who rent P.O. Boxes.
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
abcnews4.com
'Power of the prayer:' Horry Co. mom making progress 1 month after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Wednesday marks one month since 28-year-old Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. Her husband, Andrew Prue, tweeted about the shocking medical emergency and went viral, as millions of people began sharing their thoughts and prayers for the family. In an...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
