ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes It’s Time For Her To Start Having Rivalries With Top Stars
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the AEW’s women’s division. Ever since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her raw strength and athleticism. In fact, she boasts the longest active win streak on the roster and is the only wrestler to win 50 straight matches.
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Was Reportedly Caught Off Guard By What Cody Rhodes Said During Monday Night RAW Promo
Paul Heyman was apparently caught off guard during their segment on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that, “The Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo was universally praised by fans, and it was backstage in WWE, as well.” He also went on to explain just how that promo came together.
ringsidenews.com
Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma
Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There Was 'A Price To Pay' For Being Ric Flair's Friend
Ric Flair's departure from WCW to WWF in 1991 caused a seismic shift in the wrestling world. And while you might think Flair would have tipped off his closest confidants that he was making the jump, his former Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson said Flair kept him in the dark.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals The Biggest Thing He Learned from Prison
Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since joining The Judgment Day. He is presently one of the most hated heels in the industry and just knows how to get people to hate him. His persona of this comic heel who tries to act tough but needs a girl to protect him has a lot of fans in splits.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts
There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. Austin Theory will be part of the show and it seems he is the favorite to win his match as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Had Different Original Plan For Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman RAW Promo
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE during WrestleMania 38 marked the start of an epic journey that will reach its climax at this year’s WrestleMania. Rhodes quickly established himself as one of the top fan favorites, displaying his incredible skills and unwavering determination. That being said, it seems WWE had different plans for Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s promo segment on RAW this week.
ringsidenews.com
Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
ringsidenews.com
Police Received A Flood Of Phone Calls After MJF’s Promo On AEW Dynamite
MJF has been the reason for every headline in AEW and around the entire wrestling business, at least according to him. The Salt of the Earth operates on a completely different level ever since he captured the AEW World championship. However, MJF’s recent promo on Dynamite has sparked police investigations to be launched on the story he narrated.
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
