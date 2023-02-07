Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Trae Young leads balanced Hawks in romp over Spurs
Trae Young produced 24 points and a season-high 17 assists to lead a balanced offensive attack as the Atlanta Hawks turned it on in the second half for a 125-106 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Hawks rallied from six points down in the second period...
Albany Herald
Kings top Mavs in OT, spoil Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving debut
De'Aaron Fox scored 14 of his 36 points in overtime to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night and gain a split of a back-to-back set. Domantas Sabonis recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out and Terence Davis tallied...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid rallies 76ers past Nets 101-98
Joel Embiid scored 37 points and hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied down the stretch for a 101-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at New York. The Sixers outscored the Nets 16-4 over the final 7:20 and beat...
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Albany Herald
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (triple-double) stings Hornets again
Denver's Nikola Jokic turned in a triple-double with 30 points in another big game against the Charlotte Hornets as the visiting Nuggets won 119-105 on Saturday night. Jokic shot 11-for-22 from the field, collected 16 rebounds and distributed 10 assists. He also blocked two shots.
Albany Herald
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Albany Herald
Heat outlast Magic in OT, 107-103
Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler collected 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to fuel the visiting Miami Heat to a 107-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat,...
Albany Herald
Wings acquire Diamond DeShields in four-team deal
The Phoenix Mercury dealt guard Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings on Saturday in a four-team trade that also included the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky. Phoenix landed 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere from the Liberty and Dallas sent guard Marina Mabrey to Chicago. The Liberty acquired the rights to forward Leonie Fiebich from the Sky.
Comments / 0