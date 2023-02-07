Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.) FACT: ALDI is fantastic. ALSO FACT: Every...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Maine’s population sees largest regional percentage increase
By now, many of us know that Maine’s population is on the rise. But a new look at Census data by University of New Hampshire researchers compares the state’s growth with the rest of New England. The data shows Maine’s population had the biggest percentage increase of the...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
11 Winter-Related Records in Maine That Are Wicked Cool
Maine is a winter wonderland. From the first signs of the season in late October to spring skiing in April, this state shows its true colors. Maine also has a splendid history when it comes to winter. The innovative spirit has been strong in this state for centuries. Inventions, like earmuffs and the snowmobile, can be traced back to the Pine Tree State. And now, some of the most state-of-the-art chairlifts in the country are found here.
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Wild ducks found dead in Maine test positive for bird flu
Wildlife authorities in Maine said six wild ducks found dead in a stream in Winthrop have tested positive for bird flu.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
wgan.com
Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal
Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12
This weekend will feel like a spring day compared to last weekend's cold. If you are looking for something to do with the kids Saturday or just want to get out of the house I have some ideas for you. This weekend there are winter fests and a few Valentine's Day dances, and if you like chocolate you might want to check out the Central Maine Chocolate Festival.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Bay State Lobstermen Sue NOAA for Shutdown of Fishing Grounds
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
mainebiz.biz
Good Shepherd Food Bank's longtime president to depart in June
Kristen Miale, who has guided the Good Shepherd Food Bank for more than a decade, is stepping down as the president of the nonprofit on June 30. Miale has led the food bank since 2012, and, mostly under her watch, Good Shepherd has been instrumental in raising money and raising awareness about food-insecurity in Maine. In just over a decade, the food bank has nearly tripled the food distributed — from 10.7 million meals in 2010 to 29 million meals last year, with a focus on improving access to nutritious and culturally relevant foods.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
mainepublic.org
Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs
With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
penbaypilot.com
Students from Oceanside, Watershed join other Maine high schools for Camden Conference in the Classroom
PORTLAND — Students from Oceanside High School, in Rockland, and Watershed, in Camden, are among 13 Maine high schools that will spend a weekend in Portland as part of a Camden Conference in the Classroom project. The Portland weekend is part of the 2023 Camden Conference on “Global Trade...
This Ingenious & Unique Window Display in Maine is Award-Winning
I was walking in downtown Waterville with my homies showed me something remarkably creative and I had to share it with you. We were leaving Mainely Brews and walking down Main street. My friend Molly literally pulled me across the street and said, "Look Lizzy!" I looked up to this window display and was immediately blown away.
mainepublic.org
A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes
Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
