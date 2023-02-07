Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron
On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Charles Barkley Reportedly in Negotiations With CNN for Primetime Show
CNN wants Charles Barkley to host a primetime show.
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
LAST CHANCE: BetMGM and FanDuel $4,000 Super Bowl Promos END TODAY
Best Super Bowl sportsbook promo codes belong to FanDuel and BetMGM.
Ben Affleck's Nike Air Jordan Movie Does Not Contain Much Michael Jordan
Breaking down the 'AIR' trailer.
Fearless Golf Fans Trust Rory McIlroy With Their Lives
Before we watch Rory McIlroy escape trouble at the WM Phoenix Open, let's consider the more important people in the astounding clip. We're talking about the golf fans who got up early and might be several beers deep who seemed to have zero compunction about putting their faces mere feet away from a shot that could have gone horribly wrong — even in the more than capable hands of arguably the best player in the world. Obviously none of them were harmed in the making of this incredible save and this blog will probably come off as super lame but ... still. Was there not even the slightest hesitation in rubbernecking the way to the front?
