Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Fearless Golf Fans Trust Rory McIlroy With Their Lives

Before we watch Rory McIlroy escape trouble at the WM Phoenix Open, let's consider the more important people in the astounding clip. We're talking about the golf fans who got up early and might be several beers deep who seemed to have zero compunction about putting their faces mere feet away from a shot that could have gone horribly wrong — even in the more than capable hands of arguably the best player in the world. Obviously none of them were harmed in the making of this incredible save and this blog will probably come off as super lame but ... still. Was there not even the slightest hesitation in rubbernecking the way to the front?
