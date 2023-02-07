Read full article on original website
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
Police: Woman dies after being struck on I-70 near Reynoldsburg; 3 others hurt with severe injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Reynoldsburg Monday morning. Just after 12:05 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police says 43-year-old Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was heading west on I-70 toward the exit ramps to I-270 in a 2016 Ford Explorer when she struck a freeway attenuator.
WLTX.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
WSYX ABC6
Driver crashes car into utility pole, flees scene in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the person who crashed a car into a utility pole in the Hilltop early Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at the corner of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street. When officers arrived at the scene,...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Circleville City School Bus Involved in Crash During Student Drop off
Circleville – A school transport bus was involved in a rear-end crash while dropping a student off around 4:15 pm in Pickaway county on Thursday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the Circleville Transport van was dropping students off in the area just north of Bell Station when a Red Ford Truck failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle, causing the bus to leave the roadway on the right side.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart
CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Truck carrying hydrogen fuel on US-23 in Delaware County explodes after crash
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Route 23 between Orange and Home roads was closed in both directions for several hours on Monday after a truck hauling a trailer carrying containers of hydrogen fuel exploded following a crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 2:20 p.m....
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Twin Township Dissolves EMS Department After Struggling with Calls
ROSS COUNTY – Twin Township has dissolved its EMS service after citing too long of wait times to respond. The Fire Department said that they plan to enter into an EMS contact with three surrounding townships to provide service to Twin Residences. In a public report, the fire department...
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
sciotopost.com
North Court Street Closure, What We Know
Circleville – North Court street will close again this month for the final repair to the bridge overpass that connects North Court Street to US-23 this was a planned closure after the underpass opened just before the Pumpkin show last year. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some...
