NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: Woman dies after being struck on I-70 near Reynoldsburg; 3 others hurt with severe injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Reynoldsburg Monday morning. Just after 12:05 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police says 43-year-old Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was heading west on I-70 toward the exit ramps to I-270 in a 2016 Ford Explorer when she struck a freeway attenuator.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Driver crashes car into utility pole, flees scene in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the person who crashed a car into a utility pole in the Hilltop early Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at the corner of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street. When officers arrived at the scene,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Circleville City School Bus Involved in Crash During Student Drop off

Circleville – A school transport bus was involved in a rear-end crash while dropping a student off around 4:15 pm in Pickaway county on Thursday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the Circleville Transport van was dropping students off in the area just north of Bell Station when a Red Ford Truck failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle, causing the bus to leave the roadway on the right side.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him

An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

North Court Street Closure, What We Know

Circleville – North Court street will close again this month for the final repair to the bridge overpass that connects North Court Street to US-23 this was a planned closure after the underpass opened just before the Pumpkin show last year. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

