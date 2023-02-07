Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Meet Foxy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a puppy who just keeps going. Foxy is a 5 month old Chihuahua who has a taste for french fries. She also loves car rides and gets along with kids, dogs and cats. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that she especially has a soft spot for people making her the perfect Valentine.
WHIZ
Dancing With the Divas Announced Their Celebrities for the 2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – Many joined The Dancing Divas tonight for an evening of dancing. The Dancing Divas in Zanesville celebrated Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing. They announced the celebrities for the 2023 Dancing Divas competition. The 8 celebrities for the 11th Season of Dancing with the Divas are Bill Bird, April Gibson, Cedric Harris, Mike King, Bill Shaw, Jamie Trout, Brian Wagner, and Becky Weir. Each celebrity has chosen a different charity to raise money for.
WHIZ
Jonathan L. Wolfe
Jonathan L. Wolfe, 88, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2023 with his loving daughter, Christy, by his side, at Cedar Hill Care Center, following a long illness. Jonathan was born December 22, 1934 in Masontown, WV, son of the late Robert and Mary E. (Tomlinson) Wolfe. In addition to his parents, Jonathan is also preceded in death by his sister, Edna Barger; step-daughter, Linda Eskey; and a very good friend, Jerry Hunter.
WHIZ
Tickets on Sale for American Made Country Music Festival
A one day special is underway to get your seat for the “American Made Country Music Fest.”. Friday, February 10 tickets are $99 with reserved seating. There’s also an American Pride Gold Circle Ticket that offers front row seating for $249. Tickets can be purchased at amcmfest.com. The...
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
