Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Pet of the Week: Meet Foxy

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a puppy who just keeps going. Foxy is a 5 month old Chihuahua who has a taste for french fries. She also loves car rides and gets along with kids, dogs and cats. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that she especially has a soft spot for people making her the perfect Valentine.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dancing With the Divas Announced Their Celebrities for the 2023 Season

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many joined The Dancing Divas tonight for an evening of dancing. The Dancing Divas in Zanesville celebrated Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing. They announced the celebrities for the 2023 Dancing Divas competition. The 8 celebrities for the 11th Season of Dancing with the Divas are Bill Bird, April Gibson, Cedric Harris, Mike King, Bill Shaw, Jamie Trout, Brian Wagner, and Becky Weir. Each celebrity has chosen a different charity to raise money for.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jonathan L. Wolfe

Jonathan L. Wolfe, 88, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2023 with his loving daughter, Christy, by his side, at Cedar Hill Care Center, following a long illness. Jonathan was born December 22, 1934 in Masontown, WV, son of the late Robert and Mary E. (Tomlinson) Wolfe. In addition to his parents, Jonathan is also preceded in death by his sister, Edna Barger; step-daughter, Linda Eskey; and a very good friend, Jerry Hunter.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Tickets on Sale for American Made Country Music Festival

A one day special is underway to get your seat for the “American Made Country Music Fest.”. Friday, February 10 tickets are $99 with reserved seating. There’s also an American Pride Gold Circle Ticket that offers front row seating for $249. Tickets can be purchased at amcmfest.com. The...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Loves Transit Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many individuals, communities, businesses, and families in Ohio benefit from public transportation. This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week. Public transportation is an essential service that provides the community safe and reliable transportation. SEAT offers five fixed route services in Zanesville and two fixed route services in Guernsey County to get you where you need to go.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
Shore News Network

Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have identified the body found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla of a man reported missing January. Columbus homicide bureau detectives are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals seen walking away from the car near the time of the man’s disappearance. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in a west Columbus neighborhood during the early morning hours of January 14. “The 44-year-old victim had been reported missing from Howard County, Maryland. Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit discovered the victim’s body The post Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Heath Department Asking For Feedback

Zanesville, OH- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department is beginning the second of a two-part community health improvement plan. “We are asking residents to review and provide feedback on the Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023. Essentially, this is the second part of the health improvement planning process. The first part was a community health assessment that was completed in 2022 where it evaluated the health status and the issues impacting the Muskingum County population,” Health Department’s community health planner Michelle Shroyer stated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ODNR Awards Boating Education Grants

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded $200,000 in boating education grants to strengthen or enhance local programs. Boating Education grants help to purchase safety equipment, kayaks, life jackets and trailers. In Perry County the Sunday Creek Association will receive over $24,000 to purchase canoeing equipment and provide beginning...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
tourcounsel.com

Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio

Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH

