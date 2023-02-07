Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man found dead in Kent apartment parking lot
KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old Renton man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 5:47 a.m. on the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.
KOMO News
Nearly 40 people displaced following apartment fire in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people have been displaced following a fire in Auburn Saturday afternoon. According to Valley Regional Fire, 30 adults, 9 children, 2 dogs, 2 snakes, and 2 turtles have been displaced as a a result of the fire. The Red Cross will be assisting the...
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KOMO News
Vacant Burger King demolished after concerns of vandalism and crime
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vacant Burger King in Beacon Hill has been torn down after it became a magnet for crime and vandalism. The location was also the sight of a homeless encampment that's been cleared. The property owner of the old Burger King, John O'Brien, said the people...
KOMO News
Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver
SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
KOMO News
Meth lab suspected cause of encampment fire in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation into an encampment fire along the side of I-5 in Seattle found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and guns. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by a methamphetamine lab. The fire broke out near the intersection of 7th Ave South and South...
KOMO News
Accused armed carjackers arrested following police chase in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.
KOMO News
Vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman found by Golden Gardens
SEATTLE — Seattle police have located what they believe is the suspected van that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 80-year-old woman. The van was found in the 7500 block of Seaview by Golden Gardens Park, according to police. The van was described by witnesses as either...
KOMO News
Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals
SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
KOMO News
Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
KOMO News
Suspects on loose after home invasion, armed robbery of elderly Seattle couple
SEATTLE — An elderly couple was held at gunpoint inside their Beacon Hill residence as a group of men stole a safe during a home invasion Friday afternoon. The robbery occurred around 1 p.m. on the 1330 block of South Ferdinand Street in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
KOMO News
Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state's drug possession, criminal pursuit laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — North Puget Sound mayors fed up with rising crime rates in their communities are taking the issue to the state Capitol to fight for changes to laws on criminal pursuits and drug possession. Last fall, mayors in 16 Snohomish County cities formed a coalition aimed at...
KOMO News
Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
KOMO News
Bellevue School District recommends closing Ardmore, Eastgate & Wilburton Elementaries
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents of elementary school students in the Bellevue School District learned the futures of their schools tonight, as the superintendent recommended Ardmore, Eastgate, and Wilburton Elementary schools for closure. Dozens of parents gathered in the school board meeting room to hear this announcement from the superintendent,...
KOMO News
Pacific Northwest rescue crews head to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts
SEATTLE — A Kingston-based non-profit has gone to Turkey to provide support relief efforts in response to the devastation from Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Empact Northwest's Medical Pathfinder team left Seattle Wednesday evening. The group includes highly trained and experienced medical personnel. Their focus will be on areas in...
KOMO News
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KOMO News
Bellevue superintendent makes recommendation for elementary school closures
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District superintendent has made his recommendation for which elementary schools should be consolidated as the district struggles with shrinking enrollment. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse Poll question) Prior to...
