Kent, WA

KOMO News

Man found dead in Kent apartment parking lot

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old Renton man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 5:47 a.m. on the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Nearly 40 people displaced following apartment fire in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people have been displaced following a fire in Auburn Saturday afternoon. According to Valley Regional Fire, 30 adults, 9 children, 2 dogs, 2 snakes, and 2 turtles have been displaced as a a result of the fire. The Red Cross will be assisting the...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Vacant Burger King demolished after concerns of vandalism and crime

SEATTLE, Wash. — A vacant Burger King in Beacon Hill has been torn down after it became a magnet for crime and vandalism. The location was also the sight of a homeless encampment that's been cleared. The property owner of the old Burger King, John O'Brien, said the people...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver

SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Accused armed carjackers arrested following police chase in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals

SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KOMO News

Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts

Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Pacific Northwest rescue crews head to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts

SEATTLE — A Kingston-based non-profit has gone to Turkey to provide support relief efforts in response to the devastation from Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Empact Northwest's Medical Pathfinder team left Seattle Wednesday evening. The group includes highly trained and experienced medical personnel. Their focus will be on areas in...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue superintendent makes recommendation for elementary school closures

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District superintendent has made his recommendation for which elementary schools should be consolidated as the district struggles with shrinking enrollment. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse Poll question) Prior to...
BELLEVUE, WA

