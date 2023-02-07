DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO