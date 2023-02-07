Read full article on original website
Related
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
NME
‘South Park’ roasts Kanye West’s antisemitism in new episode
South Park has once again roasted Kanye West, this time including the rapper’s recent antisemitism. Kicking off its twenty-sixth season, the irreverent animated comedy aired an episode titled Cupid Ye. The potshot at Kanye comes in the form of Cartman dressed up in distinctive West attire worn during last year’s Alex Jones interview [as per Consequence].
NME
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has just smashed a huge Spotify milestone
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has smashed a huge Spotify milestone as it becomes the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform. Originally released in 2019, the song featured on BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under 2 days.
NME
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Pedro Pascal
This article was previously published in a September 2017 issue of NME. “I think I heard it on the radio, and at four years old I was singing along: ‘You can ring my bell…’ My parents were Chilean immigrants and they were super into music.”. The first...
NME
Skrillex to release new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week
Skrillex has confirmed he will be releasing new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week. The EDM superstar released his debut album ‘Recess’ in 2014 and has spoken about a follow-up ever since. In May 2022, he confirmed that he had at least two new albums...
NME
Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ review: the triumphant sound of a band reborn
Hear that? It’s the sound of a pandemic hangover. ‘This Is Why’, the dark and syncopated title track of the sixth album from Paramore, conveys a feeling of swirling paranoia, akin to hearing voices in one’s head. As a marimba rattles along, hiccuping drums consistently spiral into unforeseen new directions, while lead vocalist Hayley Williams adopts a gentle vocal twang which curls around the lyrics. “This is why / I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear / But you won’t catch me out,” she repeats, sounding detached from the wild noises unfurling in the background. By speaking in a cryptic language, it’s as though, for Williams, dwelling in the tension is almost as scary as the real thing.
NME
Jenna Ortega was supposed to be in ‘You’ season four
Jenna Ortega was originally going to feature in the fourth season of You. The actor, who played Ellie Alves in the Netflix show’s second season, was expected to return for the fourth outing but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday. Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Sera Gamble said:...
NME
Mischa Barton interview from 2005 emerges as fresh backlash against Leonardo DiCaprio rumbles on
A historic Mischa Barton interview has emerged amid the new backlash against Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating habits. The actor’s penchant for dating younger women has seen him hit headlines this week, after DiCaprio, 48, was linked to a 19-year-old model, Eden Polani. Many people have slated the actor for dating women significantly younger than him while highlighting the supposed fact he’s never dated anyone over the age of 25.
Comments / 0