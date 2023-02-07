Intoxicated Murray man discharged gun, showed 'extreme indifference to the value of human life,' deputies say

Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting at Best Western on John Puryear Drive leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
A shooting in Paducah has left one person seriously injured and another in custody. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, just off I-24 exit 11 in Paducah just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Ryan Norman told West Kentucky Star that the victim...
wpsdlocal6.com
Large law enforcement presence on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield
UPDATE (11:28 p.m.): Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent spoke with Local 6's crew on scene. Kent says the man who burned down the home had an arrest warrant and was arrested. The suspect was taken off in an EMS vehicle to be treated for smoke inhalation. Kent did not provide any further details.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial honors slain Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Outside the Calloway County Judicial Building, a memorial now stands in honor of fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash was killed in the line of duty last May. He was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department by 30-year-old Gary...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police seeking missing teen
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. Isaac D. Morrow, 15, was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say he is likely in the Brookport or Metropolis areas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet...
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking US 60 now clear
MARION, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area, near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem. Estimated duration is four hours or until about...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local law firm teams up with two others to file class action lawsuit in Ohio train derailment
PADUCAH — Bryant Law Center in Paducah is part of a team of law firms that filed a class action lawsuit in a fiery train derailment that led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio. Bryant Law Center says it joined Fayard and Honeycutt, Strauss Troy Attorneys At Law and...
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
