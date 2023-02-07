ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Intoxicated Murray man discharged gun, showed 'extreme indifference to the value of human life,' deputies say

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Large law enforcement presence on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield

UPDATE (11:28 p.m.): Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent spoke with Local 6's crew on scene. Kent says the man who burned down the home had an arrest warrant and was arrested. The suspect was taken off in an EMS vehicle to be treated for smoke inhalation. Kent did not provide any further details.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Best Western shooting

One person dead in shooting at a Paducah hotel, suspect in custody. Robert Pannell, a 55 year-old man from Palm Coast, Florida, is in custody in relation to a shooting at a Paducah hotel this morning. A single female victim has died from gunshot wounds.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog

PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Memorial honors slain Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Outside the Calloway County Judicial Building, a memorial now stands in honor of fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash was killed in the line of duty last May. He was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department by 30-year-old Gary...
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say

MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest

On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
NEW CONCORD, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah Police seeking missing teen

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. Isaac D. Morrow, 15, was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say he is likely in the Brookport or Metropolis areas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge

A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check

A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash blocking US 60 now clear

MARION, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area, near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem. Estimated duration is four hours or until about...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fighting fentanyl in west Kentucky

Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky. Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy