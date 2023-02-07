ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jensen From Murfreesboro

Wendy Lane Jenson, 57, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro.

Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If contact is made, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.

