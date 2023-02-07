Read full article on original website
Raleigh to oversee alumni program, event planning for QPS Foundation
QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation recently hired Racheal Raleigh as its alumni and events manager. Raleigh began this position in mid-January and will oversee the alumni program and event planning, including A Night to Dream Big and the Dream Big in Color Run. Raleigh was born in...
JWCC students receive honors from Manufacturing Skills Standards Council
QUINCY — The following JWCC students earned Manufacturing Skill Standards Council nationally recognized certificates during the summer and fall 2022 semesters. MSSC is an industry-led training, assessment and certification system focused on the core skills and knowledge needed by the nation’s front-line production and material handling technicians. MSSC...
Quincy Medical Group Foundation accepting applications for Dr. Michael Ouwenga scholarship
QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is accepting applications for its third annual Dr. Michael Ouwenga Scholarship. Two awards of $5,000 will be granted to qualifying students. The scholarship was created to honor Ouwenga, a urologist and board member at QMG before he died in January 2019 at...
Blessing Hospital participates in Illinois Birth Equity Initiative
QUINCY — Blessed Beginnings: The Birth Center of Blessing Hospital has been recognized for its work with the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative’s Birth Equity Initiative, which focuses on strategies to address disparities in birth outcomes for women of color in Illinois. ILPQC statistics show non-Hispanic Black women are...
Tracy Family Foundation grants $331,570 to Mount Sterling church, $100,000 to school from Dorothy Tracy estate
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Tracy Family Foundation recently made the first two awards from the $1.8 million estate of Dot Foods co-founder Dorothy Tracy. The foundation granted $331,570 to Holy Family Catholic Church to support a $1.15M project to restore the building’s exterior, and $100,000 to St. Mary School for new windows, totaling $431,570. Both organizations are in Mount Sterling.
Quincy Art Center partners with Quincy Community Theatre for ‘Disney’s Moana Jr.’ project
QUINCY — Anyone who attends Quincy Community Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Moana Jr.” this month will see artwork created by Quincy Art Center volunteers. High school students in the Art Center’s Arts Leadership Academy program constructed and painted large masks to be used in the play. The project took a week to complete. The Art Center and QCT have a rich history of working together on several initiatives, and this was a special way to kick off a new year of working together.
YMCA of McDonough County opens 24-hour fitness center
MACOMB, Ill. — The Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the YMCA of McDonough County at 400 E. Calhoun to celebrate the recent addition of 24-hour fitness center access for all Y members ages 18 years and over. The weight...
QPD Blotter for Feb. 9, 2023
Chelsie Homan, 23, of Quincy for FTA No Insurance, DWLS, and Failure to Reduce Speed. Lodged 268. Jessica A Robison (30) Mt Sterling Il for Operating Uninsured Vehicle and Suspended Registration at 5th & Hampshire NTA 144. Bobby L Dickerson (41) 810 N 7th for Violation of Order of Protection...
Jury trial for Homan removed from next week’s docket; possible plea may be entered Tuesday
QUINCY — The trial of a former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in April 2021 has been removed from next week’s jury docket. The trial for Steven W. Homan, 49, was set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before Judge Mark Vincent. It was expected to last four days. However, Sharon Main, trial court administrator for the Eighth Judicial Circuit, informed local media on Thursday that the jury trial will not happen.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Feb. 27 to March 13, 2023
On 02/01/2023 at 6:21 AM Catherine G. Aguado of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 83/55 MPH Zone on US 24 and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 02/01/2023 at 1:03 PM Patrick L. Henson Jr of Virginia received a citation for Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration on N. Mason St @ Chestnut in Versailles and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
Settling the Score – A Scoreboard Story
Meet me at the Scoreboard. It’s more than just a slogan – it’s a way of life for some locals, myself included. Tucked inside a south side neighborhood, across from the Cenex station, sits a cozy little bar on the corner of 8th and York. Their claim to fame is that they serve the Best Cheeseburger in town. With a bar and church on nearly every corner, those could be considered fighting words. Catholics are serious about their meat (except on Friday’s during Lent). But the Scoreboard Bar and Grill isn’t trying to start any beef. New owners, Cindy Eddy and Tommy Vahle just want to put your taste buds to the test and have you score one for yourself.
Quincy man jailed after stealing bus owned by City of Quincy Saturday morning
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Saturday shortly after he stole a bus owned by the City of Quincy. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched at approximately 9:21 a.m. after receiving a report of a stolen 2019 Ford City of Quincy bus from the area of Eighth and Maine. The bus had been left unattended, and it was reported an unknown individual got in the bus and drove away from the area.
Quincy man wanted in connection to Jan. 17 shooting incident on Bonansinga Drive turns himself in
QUINCY — A Quincy man the Quincy Police Department had searched for more than a week regarding his connection to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 17 on Bonansinga Drive turned himself in to the Quincy Police Department on Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Jan. 31...
