ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jensen From Murfreesboro

By Michael Carpenter
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVaDR_0kfGDltA00
Wendy Lane Jensen, 57

Wendy Lane Jenson, 57, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro.

Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If contact is made, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Former member accused of shooting church in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Friday after police in the Hermitage area identified him as the suspect who shot at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing damage to the building. Officials said surveillance footage caught at least two...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Fire takes down Bedford County Home

Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County

On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Robertson Co. drowning victim off ventilator after nearly dying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, the mom of a 17-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a Robertson County dam has given an update on her daughter’s condition. Last month, Cheyanne Walters was with her friend when first responders say she fell in and was pulled by the current. They say her friend, risking her own life, jumped in to save her.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Student found with gun at La Vergne Middle School

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was removed from a middle school campus on Friday after he allegedly brought a gun onto the premises. According to a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools, a student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning. The student was removed from class and is now facing charges.
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy