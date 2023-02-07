BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."

