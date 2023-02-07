ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida

It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
OCALA, FL
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
Brevard Zoo's beloved Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Police body cams show arrest of accused home intruder

An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. She was not at the residence at the time and was able to contact Orlando police officers who responded.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a few showers could develop, but mostly along the Atlantic Coast. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.
ORLANDO, FL

