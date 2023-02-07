ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment

Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WIS-TV

Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy