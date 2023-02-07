Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million PeopleEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
cleveland19.com
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Missing Boardman man dies after being hit by car
OSP said that State Route 7 was closed in the area of the crash for the investigation but has since reopened.
Rescuers help mom, 2 children escape from burning home in Salem
A neighbor and passersby helped a 2-year-old boy and his mother escape flames consuming their Salem home Friday morning, and firefighters rescued a 9-year-old boy from a bedroom. Neighbor Christina Shaner was alerted by a horn honking outside while she was working from home. She threw on a pair of...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Route 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
Driver takes off with parking services device on windshield, crashes car
A woman who drove away from Youngstown State University on Friday with a device over her windshield from the university’s parking services was involved in an accident on McCartney Road.
Paramedics help Ohio mother deliver baby on way to hospital
Natay Ford gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital.
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
WIS-TV
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
