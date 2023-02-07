Read full article on original website
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
Kalamazoo County loses latest court battle in connection with a property dispute in Prairie View park
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County officials lost yet another decision regarding a dispute over a family-owned cottage inside Prairie View Park on Thursday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Curtis Bell ruled that the county cannot take over the property via eminent domain guidelines. The dispute over the...
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
Ford confirms announcement on electric vehicle battery plant coming Monday, expected to be in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Co. is expected to confirm what that has been speculated for several days: the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant will happen near Marshall. Crain’s Detroit Business says Ford has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon near Detroit, with...
Parks and Recreation Commission seeking input for development of the Woollam Preserve
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Planning continues for the development of Kalamazoo County’s newest park. The Kalamazoo County Parks and Recreation Commission is developing a Master Plan for the Woollam Preserve and is seeking public input at an open house workshop Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Main Expo Room at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairground at 2900 Lake Street.
Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
Kalamazoo man killed while crossing street Friday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 65-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Friday evening after being struck while crossing a street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Portage Street near Miller Road at around 6:50 p.m. Officers...
Dowagiac area man facing numerous charges in three counties after fleeing authorities
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Dowagiac area man faces several charges stemming from an incident Wednesday in Cass County. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team and troopers from the Michigan State Police attempted to apprehend 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III Wednesday afternoon in the city of Dowagiac. Tovey...
Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
Two arrested after police spot drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people are in custody after an apparent drug deal at the South Haven Walmart parking lot led to a police chase. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was conducting surveillance at the Walmart parking lot in South Haven Thursday afternoon when he saw a narcotic deal take place between two people.
Area high schoolers will be able to compete this spring at WMU’s Esports Arena
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo’s Parks and Recreation Department is teaming with Western Michigan University’s Esports to host a new Esports League this spring for high schoolers. The area students will compete weekly in 2 vs. 2 team matches in the game Rocket...
K Wings score first, but lose to Toledo 4-2
TOLEDO, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (18-23-3-0) responded to a strong Toledo Walleye (26-15-4-2) second period to tie the game in the third, but the Walleye punched back at the end and won Friday at Huntington Center, 4-2. The K-Wings struck first at the 10:45 mark of the first period as Justin Taylor (10) went to the backhand for the goal. On the play, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (2) attempted a one-time blast but his stick broke, sending the puck softly toward the crease, where Raymond Brice (2) pushed it along to Taylor for the lead.
