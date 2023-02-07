Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Woman who shot and killed boyfriend sentenced up to 15 years in prison
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 15 years in prison, minimum of five years. As part of a plea deal, Heather Mogg, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without...
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan Mayor Les Allen Tebo dies at 68
CHEBOYGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cheboygan Mayor Leslie "Les" Allen Tebo died on Friday, Feb. 3 at the age of 68. According to his obituary, Tebo served as a police officer, firefighter, councilmember and mayor in Cheboygan. "Les dedicated his life to his family and his community," his obituary reads. "He...
UpNorthLive.com
Veterans Affairs office warns of PACT Act scams
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Veterans Affairs Office is warning veterans and families about scammers targeting those eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. “These people, they've given everything. They sign the dotted line to help protect everybody in the nation," said Brandon Corbin, director of the...
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan company has 'ambitious plans' for the future
CHEBOYGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the second time in less than a year, the Great Lakes Tissue Company is under new management. Under its new name, Tissue Depot, the factory will be one of the largest employers in Cheboygan. But there are concerns with all of the turnover and silence,...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City's ice rink closes due to warm weather
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It may still be winter on the calendar, but winter activities are feeling the heat. Boyne City's Avalanche Park ice rink had to close this week due to warm weather turning it into a puddle. The rink opened up at the beginning of February, but...
Comments / 0