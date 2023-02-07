ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Cheboygan Mayor Les Allen Tebo dies at 68

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cheboygan Mayor Leslie "Les" Allen Tebo died on Friday, Feb. 3 at the age of 68. According to his obituary, Tebo served as a police officer, firefighter, councilmember and mayor in Cheboygan. "Les dedicated his life to his family and his community," his obituary reads. "He...
Veterans Affairs office warns of PACT Act scams

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Veterans Affairs Office is warning veterans and families about scammers targeting those eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. “These people, they've given everything. They sign the dotted line to help protect everybody in the nation," said Brandon Corbin, director of the...
Cheboygan company has 'ambitious plans' for the future

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the second time in less than a year, the Great Lakes Tissue Company is under new management. Under its new name, Tissue Depot, the factory will be one of the largest employers in Cheboygan. But there are concerns with all of the turnover and silence,...
Boyne City's ice rink closes due to warm weather

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It may still be winter on the calendar, but winter activities are feeling the heat. Boyne City's Avalanche Park ice rink had to close this week due to warm weather turning it into a puddle. The rink opened up at the beginning of February, but...
