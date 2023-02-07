ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tillett named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023

Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Unique partnership forms with the common goal of saving lives

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Recovery & Overdose Support Services and TJ’s Gas & Grill at 2197 Colington Road have recently teamed up to combat opioid-related overdoses and overdose deaths locally. Since early December of 2022, ROSS Peer Support Specialist Jesse Ruby has been...
Miss Katie dredge completes 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet

Dare County has announced that Miss Katie—the 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge that is tasked with tackling shoaling issues in various waterways throughout the region under the direction of the Oregon Inlet Task Force—completed a 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Miss Katie began...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Chamber to celebrate International Women’s Day at annual luncheon

The Outer Banks Chamber and Title Sponsor, Vacasa celebrate the Women of the Outer Banks with our annual Women’s Luncheon and Dessert Auction on March 8, 2023 at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café. In addition to Vacasa, sponsors include Peak Resources, Kellogg Supply Company, Hilton Garden Inn/Ramada Plaza,...
HYDE COUNTY, NC

