Read full article on original website
Related
big945.com
Tillett named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
big945.com
Unique partnership forms with the common goal of saving lives
The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Recovery & Overdose Support Services and TJ’s Gas & Grill at 2197 Colington Road have recently teamed up to combat opioid-related overdoses and overdose deaths locally. Since early December of 2022, ROSS Peer Support Specialist Jesse Ruby has been...
big945.com
Section of U.S. 158 in Nags Head to close for pipe replacement February 13
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a section of U.S. 158 in Nags Head starting Monday to remove and replace the drainage pipe under the roadway. The highway will be closed between East Epstein Street and South Seachase Drive. All traffic will be diverted onto...
big945.com
Miss Katie dredge completes 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet
Dare County has announced that Miss Katie—the 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge that is tasked with tackling shoaling issues in various waterways throughout the region under the direction of the Oregon Inlet Task Force—completed a 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Miss Katie began...
big945.com
Chamber to celebrate International Women’s Day at annual luncheon
The Outer Banks Chamber and Title Sponsor, Vacasa celebrate the Women of the Outer Banks with our annual Women’s Luncheon and Dessert Auction on March 8, 2023 at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café. In addition to Vacasa, sponsors include Peak Resources, Kellogg Supply Company, Hilton Garden Inn/Ramada Plaza,...
Comments / 0