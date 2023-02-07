Read full article on original website
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
Minnesota Supreme Court Revives Lawsuit Over Walz’s COVID Powers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit challenging the Governor's authority to declare a peacetime emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A District Court Judge originally heard the case and ruled Governor Tim Walz had the authority under the Minnesota Emergency Management Act...
Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Georgia Senate committee introduces bill to make vaping a misdemeanor
The state Senate Health and Human Services Committee met on Tuesday to discuss legislation restricting vaping inside enclosed public spaces. The bill would require that vaping in restricted areas be considered a misdemeanor punishable through fines. Senate Bill 47 would essentially update the codes of the Smoke-Free Air Act of...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into 'Wild West' of California cannabis and farm work
A Times series exposing labor exploitation, corruption and other problems in California's cannabis industry spurs calls for action.
House bill requiring waiting period for gun purchases passes committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm. The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was […]
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
Bill would limit train length in Iowa to 1.6 miles
Three lawmakers have given the green light to a bill that would limit the length of trains passing through Iowa, but all three say it could get stopped in a House committee. The bill would make it illegal for trains to be more than 1.6 miles long. That would be up to 130 rail cars according to Chris Smith of Tama, a Union Pacific conductor and engineer. He’s a local leader in the SMART TD union that represents railroad workers.
Judge declines to block Nevada lithium mine but says feds violated law
A federal judge has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to redo parts of an environmental analysis for a planned lithium mine in Nevada but rejected a request by environmental groups to block the project outright. In her ruling Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee, ruled that BLM must analyze…
There wasn’t an insurrection at Oklahoma’s capitol, Gov. Stitt says.
Gov. Kevin Stitt referred to a Monday protest inside the state Capitol as "no big deal," refuting comparisons some have tried to make between the demonstration and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Monday, as the state Legislature began a new session, Oklahomans protesting anti-transgender bills...
Georgia Senate backs bill to cut degrees needed for jobs
The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill calls for the...
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
Veteran tax relief bills from Colorado Springs lawmakers killed in committee | FOCUS ON THE SPRINGS
Two bills to provide tax relief for veterans sponsored by Colorado Springs Republicans were killed in committee on Thursday — the day before the state legislature celebrated Military and Veterans Appreciation Day. Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner and Rep. Mary Bradfield, would have made permanent the...
Senate bill will provide regulations to those purchasing mobile home parks in North Dakota
Simply put, it states that every tenant must be given the name, address, and phone number of the park owner.
