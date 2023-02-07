ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Radio Iowa

Bill would limit train length in Iowa to 1.6 miles

Three lawmakers have given the green light to a bill that would limit the length of trains passing through Iowa, but all three say it could get stopped in a House committee. The bill would make it illegal for trains to be more than 1.6 miles long. That would be up to 130 rail cars according to Chris Smith of Tama, a Union Pacific conductor and engineer. He’s a local leader in the SMART TD union that represents railroad workers.
IOWA STATE
KRQE News 13

Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

