ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm

-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Holly & Smith Architects designs Chapter IV Restaurant by Chef "Dook" Chase in NOLA

Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”
CREOLE, LA
Tina Howell

BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class

Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tourcounsel.com

Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana

Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
TERRYTOWN, LA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Metairie, LA [2023 Updated]

The abundance of restaurants in Metairie makes selecting the best an extreme challenge, even if you limit the list by type of cuisine, location, or country. And dividing by preparation methods still leaves the list unbelievably long. So to truly experience Metairie’s gastronomic glory, spend at least a week there.
METAIRIE, LA
Clayton News Daily

17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods

Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 1470AM

Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track

Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
AVONDALE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy