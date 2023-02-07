Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”

