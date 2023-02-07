Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarities that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm
-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
wbrz.com
New Orleans parade float hits tree at beginning of route, delays festivities for half an hour
NEW ORLEANS - A float in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade Saturday night hit a tree and delayed the route for half an hour, WWL-TV reports. A video posted by WWL-TV showed the float wedged against a low-hanging branch, reportedly at the beginning of the route. A piece of the float also seemingly broke off into the tree.
an17.com
Holly & Smith Architects designs Chapter IV Restaurant by Chef "Dook" Chase in NOLA
Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe
Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
Tommy: Best restaurants to get a meal under $10
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next for cheap.
myneworleans.com
Third annual Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway will return to Treme Feb. 15
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Returning for a third year, the Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway to give away 500 jambalaya kits to help food insecure locals celebrate the culture of Carnival. Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and Jazz Drummer Shannon Powell aka “King of Treme” will be...
Lakeside makes new additions to food court
Lakeside Shopping Center is freshening up their food court with the addition of three new restaurants. A news release from Lakeside says the initial concept will be DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill.
NOLA.com
'I just paint what I see': Lorraine Gendron is still creating vibrant Louisiana folk art at 85
Louisiana folk artist Lorraine Gendron began her art career in the 1980s using mud from the Mississippi River. She started using the material out of necessity — it was readily available and free. She used it to mold small alligators that she then sold during the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition in New Orleans.
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Metairie, LA [2023 Updated]
The abundance of restaurants in Metairie makes selecting the best an extreme challenge, even if you limit the list by type of cuisine, location, or country. And dividing by preparation methods still leaves the list unbelievably long. So to truly experience Metairie’s gastronomic glory, spend at least a week there.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Warren Easton football star Wallace Foster thrives amongst the turmoil of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “New Orleans is a tough place, to grow up with all the violence,” said Wallace Foster IV. “Every day in our city, they don’t take a break. Young black boys are dying,” said Wallace’s father, Wallace Foster III. The life of...
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
wbrz.com
Video shows float's confetti cannon apparently striking transformer, knocking out power along New Orleans parade route
NEW ORLEANS - Video posted to social media appears to show a confetti cannon firing and striking a transformer during a Mardi Gras parade Friday night, shortly before power was knocked out for nearly 2,000 buildings. According to WWL-TV, Entergy initially said that power was out on St. Charles Avenue...
NOLA.com
Crowded field angles to replace Royce Duplessis in Louisiana House election during Mardi Gras
When voters in state House District 93 head to the polls for a special election this month, they’ll face unusual obstacles — including traffic closures and falling throws from the Krewe of Endymion. State officials say they picked the Feb. 18 election date, the Saturday before Mardi Gras,...
Clayton News Daily
17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods
Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
