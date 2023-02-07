What Happened To Genevie Mayo on ‘The Bachelor’?

After two successful one-on-one dates, a legendary group date, a pool party, quite a few tears, and several goodbyes, The Bachelor Season 27, Episode 3 ended with an unanswered question: What happened to Genevie Mayo?

Towards the end of the episode, the 26-year-old contestant was seen wearing a sling on her arm at the mansion. But her injury was never shown or acknowledged on the show, which left members of Bachelor Nation thoroughly confused.

Who is Genevie Mayo? And what happened to Genevie’s arm in Episode 3 of The Bachelor ? Here’s everything we know about the contestant and her mysterious injury.

The show has yet to address Genevie’s injury, but because she started wearing the sling after attending Episode 3’s very physical group date it’s easy to assume she was injured while playing football. As a reminder, Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross invited Genevie, Ariel, Mercedes, Kylee, Anastasia, Christina, Bailey, Brooklyn, Brianna, Jess, Katherine, Davia, Gabi, Charity, and Greer to take part in the Bachelor Bowl V. With some help from LA Chargers legends Shawne Merriman and Antonio Gates, the women split into two teams and played a game of full-tackle football to win more time with their man.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Though we didn’t see anyone get seriously injured in Episode 3 edits, it’s no secret that the game was physically intense. One girl broke a nail, another got blood on her, and it seems like Genevie sustained an injury during the date that landed her in a sling.

After the episode aired, Genevie posted a clip of herself wearing the sling on Instagram Stories alongside the words, “Just here to remind the world of the body (and soul) I lost on that field #woundedwarrior #BachelorNation.” She also reposted an Instagram Story someone else shared that showed her walking to get accept her rose with her sling on. The original user wrote, “Sling won’t stop her from catching ur man,” and Genevie added, “That’s what I’m MF saying.”

On Tuesday, Genevie tweeted confirmation that the injury occurred on Episode 3’s group date. “Football is harder than it looks!! Especially being tackled by multiple girls. The shoulder definitely took a hard hit but we recovered eventually,” she tweeted. That’s some serious dedication to the date, Shallcross. Are you seeing this???

Foootball is harder than it looks!! Especially being tackled by multiple girls. The shoulder definitely took a hard hit but we recovered eventually 😂😂 #bachelor #BachelorNation — Genevie Mayo (@passthe_MAYO) February 7, 2023

Now that we know more about Genevie’s injury, it’s time to learn a bit about her as a contestant. The 26-year-old is a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland. And her official Bachelor bio is as follows: “Genevie is definitely the full package, with a smile that lights up every room she walks into! Not only is she a registered nurse, but she’s hoping to be CEO of a hospital one day. Boss moves! When she’s not working, Genevie loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports and spending time with her family. The Maryland native is looking for a loyal and adventurous man and only dates to find the real deal. When Genevie loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner to settle down with.”

Now for her fun facts:

Genevie fears animals that are larger than her.

Genevie goes hard for the Baltimore Ravens.

Genevie can drive a stick shift … kind of.

If you want to learn more about Genevie (and her Episode 3 injury) you can follow her on Instagram at @pass_themayo .

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.