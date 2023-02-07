ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bracketology Watch: CBS, ESPN Move Pitt to Eighth Seed

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcswF_0kfGA9Rs00

The Pitt Panthers moved up in two Bracketologists' predictions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continued to move more safely into the projected NCAA Tournament field even while remaining idle this past weekend. Despite not playing, both CBS's Jerry Palm and ESPN's Joe Lunardi moved the Panthers up from ninth to eighth seeds in their latest predictions.

Lunardi kept Pitt in the same region and has them facing the same opponent. But instead of the Panthers being the ninth seed against No. 8 Michigan State, the Spartans fell to the nine line while Pitt became the eighth seed. The winner would still likely have to face top-seeded Alabama barring a massive upset by a No. 16 seed.

Palm also has the Panthers pegged as an eighth seed in the Midwest Region, with Alabama looming in the next round. The one difference is that Palm has Pitt facing Memphis in the opening round.

Both Bracketologists have the Panthers playing their opening round matchup in Birmingham, Alabama.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt vs Louisville: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Opposing Coaches Call Out Pitt's Weaknesses

Pitt Continues Moving Up AP Poll

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Addresses Jim Boeheim Comments

Jim Boeheim Issues Apology for NIL Accusations

Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The First Four: Recapping Pitt’s Early 2024 Recruiting Class

On Feb. 10, 2022, Pitt had just one verbal commit in the class of 2023. And, yes, Zion Fowler would eventually sign with Pitt in December, but it took a decommitment and a recommitment for him to make his way to Pittsburgh. Pitt’s second signee in the class of 2023...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scarlet Nation

Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt

Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy