Bracketology Watch: CBS, ESPN Move Pitt to Eighth Seed

The Pitt Panthers moved up in two Bracketologists' predictions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continued to move more safely into the projected NCAA Tournament field even while remaining idle this past weekend. Despite not playing, both CBS's Jerry Palm and ESPN's Joe Lunardi moved the Panthers up from ninth to eighth seeds in their latest predictions.

Lunardi kept Pitt in the same region and has them facing the same opponent. But instead of the Panthers being the ninth seed against No. 8 Michigan State, the Spartans fell to the nine line while Pitt became the eighth seed. The winner would still likely have to face top-seeded Alabama barring a massive upset by a No. 16 seed.

Palm also has the Panthers pegged as an eighth seed in the Midwest Region, with Alabama looming in the next round. The one difference is that Palm has Pitt facing Memphis in the opening round.

Both Bracketologists have the Panthers playing their opening round matchup in Birmingham, Alabama.

