ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Serving Met police officer charged with rape and actual bodily harm

By Amelia Hill
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPj2V_0kfGA5uy00
A sign outside New Scotland Yard in London. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm.

PC Jorden Brown, attached to the central east command unit, is alleged to have committed the offences between November 2018 and February 2019.

The alleged offences relate to one victim, who was known to him, and are alleged to have occurred off-duty.

They were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched. He has been suspended from duty and is due to attend court on Wednesday 8 February.

Det Supt Dan Rutland, from central east command unit, said: “PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow. While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

Toronto mayor quits after admitting affair with former staffer

The mayor of Toronto has resigned, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported he had an affair with a former staff member. John Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall. Tory did...
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
The Guardian

South African rap artist AKA shot dead outside restaurant in Durban

One of South Africa’s top rap artists, known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the eastern city of Durban, his family said. Kiernan Forbes, 35, won multiple South African awards, was nominated several times for a Black Entertainment Television award in the US and was once nominated for an MTV Europe music award.
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy