Forget HomePod 2 — new Sonos smart speakers reportedly on the way soon

A report by The Verge suggests that Sonos is getting ready to launch two new flagship smart speaker models. Although full details are thin, it seems the new models could arrive within the next few months, and look to rival some of the best smart speakers out there, including the new Apple HomePod 2 .

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Sonos is working on a flagship smart speaker design under the development name Optimo. Although there's no confirmation from Sonos so far, The Verge reported that the Era 100 and Era 300 are the consumer-facing names as Sonos finalizes plans.

These rumors are further supported by documentation also spotted by The Verge that shows a listing from the accessories and speaker mount manufacturer, Sanus, stocking a $79 adjustable speaker wall mount, and a $219 speaker stand listed for Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.

There's no official specification or feature details from Sonos on the potential new models, but The Verge anticipates that the new Era 300 flagship speaker will employ a new cabinet design and construction to maximize performance with spatial audio content.

As the new flagship speaker in Sonos' multi-room range, it's expected to offer Sonos' best-ever sound quality, with suggested support for USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as built-in mics, and Trueplay auto EQ tuning.

Although there are no official details, it looks like the Era 100 will also be available in an SL (without built-in voice mics) version as part of the new lineup. It may even sport up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers to address the missing speaker configuration from the company's home theater portfolio.

There's currently no information on the pricing for either of the potential Era 300 or Era 100 speaker models, or where they'll sit in the current Sonos range. Whether the Sonos One and Sonos Five models will both continue is yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos 2023: Move 2 and more

The Verge also reported that a second-generation Sonos Move (the original remains one of our best outdoor speakers ) is also underway, and due for release later this year.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has previously shared that the company is working on entering “four new product categories — with the first device in a brand new category due this year.” Whether this is the long rumored Sonos headphones , is perhaps a long shot, but an exciting consideration and one that could shake up the competition for the best headphones .

Highlighted by The Verge, Spence also previously said Sonos would “reset the bar in our existing product categories, further differentiating Sonos as the choice for premium home audio.”

Whatever Sonos has planned for 2023, it looks like it's shaping up to be an eventful few months for the brand, and one I'll be keeping a close eye on.

