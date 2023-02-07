ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wincountry.com

Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo man killed while crossing street Friday evening

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 65-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Friday evening after being struck while crossing a street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Portage Street near Miller Road at around 6:50 p.m. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Two arrested after police spot drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people are in custody after an apparent drug deal at the South Haven Walmart parking lot led to a police chase. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was conducting surveillance at the Walmart parking lot in South Haven Thursday afternoon when he saw a narcotic deal take place between two people.
wincountry.com

K Wings score first, but lose to Toledo 4-2

TOLEDO, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (18-23-3-0) responded to a strong Toledo Walleye (26-15-4-2) second period to tie the game in the third, but the Walleye punched back at the end and won Friday at Huntington Center, 4-2. The K-Wings struck first at the 10:45 mark of the first period as Justin Taylor (10) went to the backhand for the goal. On the play, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (2) attempted a one-time blast but his stick broke, sending the puck softly toward the crease, where Raymond Brice (2) pushed it along to Taylor for the lead.
TOLEDO, OH

