Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Lucas Hoge Takes Fans to the Middle of ‘Nowhere’ in Far-Flung New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Lucas Hoge is headed for "Nowhere" in his fun new video — and he's having an "absolute blast" doing it. The country singer is also an adventurer who hosts a show called Hoge Wild on the Sportsman Channel, and his new song and video tie in perfectly to the show's themes of travel and living life to the fullest.
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
Kelly Clarkson’s NFL Honors Dress Was a Touchdown
Breland to Host Second Annual ‘Breland & Friends’ Benefit Concert at the Ryman
Platinum-selling country artist Breland will return to host his second annual Breland & Friends benefit concert on April 4 at the Ryman Auditorium. The event will support Nashville’s Oasis Center, a nationally-recognized organization that at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee transition into a “happy, healthy, and productive adulthood.”. “I...
Shenandoah Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Revival’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Shenandoah have just released a music video for their new single, "Revival," and they are taking fans behind the scenes of the shoot in a Taste of Country exclusive. The '80s and '90s country hitmakers recently celebrated 35 years, and they are back and as strong as ever with "Revival," which singer Marty Raybon says reminds him of some of the group's most impactful past hits.
Carrie Underwood Has the Smallest Carbon Footprint Among Country Stars
A new report reveals that Underwood's tours leave the smallest carbon footprint in all of country music. In fact, her tiny print is among some of the best in all genres of music. Exhaust from planes and cars emit harmful greenhouse gases, which isn't good for the health of the...
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Chase Rice Says There’s a Hidden Track on New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Remember When Miranda Lambert Made Her Acting Debut on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?
Miranda Lambert is ultra-confident, but she had to put that on the back burner for her acting debut. Lambert played an actress named Lacey Ford who is sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer in an episode of Law & Order: SVU titled "Father's Shadow," which aired on Feb. 8, 2012. Michael McKean played the producer, and Harry Connick Jr. was also on hand in a recurring role as Executive ADA David Hade, a straight-shooting prosecutor.
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Carlile has already had a landmark night, earning the trophies for Best...
Carly Pearce Can Barely Form Sentences as She Tells Her Mom She Won a Grammy [Watch]
After bringing home her 2023 Grammys win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Carly Pearce got to celebrate with her team and with her duet partner Ashley McBryde, with whom she shares her trophy. But there was one special person who couldn't be at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5): Pearce's mom, Jackie Slusser.
Shenandoah Plan Extensive Revival Tour for 2023
As they gear up for the release of their next full-length album, mainstay country group Shenandoah are announcing a tour that takes its name from their newly released single, "Revival." The 2023 Revival Tour has actually already begun, with early dates in late January and early February, but fans still...
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. With the help of co-writers Landon Wall and...
