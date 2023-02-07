Read full article on original website
Gund Gallery Coordinator of Engagement and Public Programs Position Available
Kenyon College is seeking a Coordinator of Engagement and Public Programs for the Gund Gallery. In this position, the candidate will create and implement museum education programs with an emphasis on the Kenyon College community, organizational partnerships in the Knox County area, and national partners in the visual arts. This new role will be vital to the development of the new Gund Gallery Annex, a grant-funded programmatic space located in Mount Vernon (Ohio) (about 10 minutes from the Kenyon campus), with a focus on mutual learning initiatives through art and civic engagements.
Detail Technician Position Available
Fredericktown Chevrolet, Knox County’s number one volume New Vehicle Dealership, has an immediate opening in its reconditioning department. Job responsibilities include preparing new and used vehicle inventory for display and delivery; maintaining display lots; cleaning service, body shop and rental vehicles; preparing vehicles for auction and other misc. jobs. We offer full-time employment with benefits, an aggressive hourly wage, and an opportunity for advancement. Expect to work hard but be treated fairly. Apply in person at Fredericktown Chevrolet, 109 Bollinger Drive. Or e-mail us at careers@fredychevy.com.
City Applies for Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Funds
State provides an additional $250M to continue funding popular program. MOUNT VERNON, February 9, 2023 – The City of Mount Vernon is not alone when it comes to meeting the challenge of updating its aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Recognizing a need, the State in 2021 created the Ohio...
Ohio EMA Announces $350,000 in Reimbursements Under State Disaster Relief Program
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick today announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. Two Harrison County communities impacted by flooding on Feb. 17-18...
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants – February 10, 2023
Warrants were issued over the last week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Feb 10, 2023
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Feb 10, 2023. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) • Suspicious vehicle – West Rambo St. • A 51 yr. old male from Danville was issued a traffic citation for speed. February 2. • During a traffic stop marijuana and drug paraphernalia were...
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
It’s Not Too Late to Plan a Romantic Celebration for Valentine’s Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Feb. 8, 2023) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. If you haven’t already arranged something special for you and your significant other, now’s the time to get serious about planning a memorable occasion to celebrate your love. Thankfully, finding something distinctive...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Feb 10, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) •Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Winesap Circle in reference to a welfare check. The Veterans Administration requested a welfare check on an individual that called them with suicidal thoughts. Contact was made with the individual and they were taken to Knox Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation without incident.
